Holyrood will lose another long-term servant in Lothian and Edinburgh MSP Sarah Boyack.

The long-serving Edinburgh and Lothian MSP Sarah Boyack has announced she will be standing down at next year’s Holyrood election after almost 25 years in the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Boyack was first elected in 1999 in the inaugural Holyrood elections for the Edinburgh Central constituency.

Scottish Labour's Sarah Boyack

She was part of former first minister Donald Dewer’s first cabinet, taking on the role of transport and environment minister.

In the role, Ms Boyack was responsible for passing some of the Scottish Parliament’s early landmark legislation, including free bus passes for the over-60s and the establishment of Scotland’s first national parks.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as an MSP in the Scottish Parliament. I am proud of what I have achieved, both in my time in government and in my local campaigns for issues that matter to my constituents.

“It is great to see progress being made on issues such as a new Eye Pavilion for Edinburgh, funding for the King’s Theatre and the Filmhouse, but not least on my Member’s Bill to ensure a more sustainable future for all of Scotland.

“I will also continue to support causes close to my heart from Edinburgh’s housing crisis to the battle to ensure we remain one of the cultural capitals of the world. Although I am not standing again, I will work tirelessly in the election to achieve a Scottish Labour victory in 2026.

“I have loved my time representing this amazing community and I hope to see Anas Sarwar as first minister champion these causes and more to achieve a more prosperous, sustainable and just Scotland.”

Boyack’s time in Parliament

After leaving government in 2001, Ms Boyack continued to campaign for causes across Edinburgh.

Ms Boyack left Parliament in 2016 after failing to be re-elected, but returned in 2019 as a list MSP for the Lothian region following the mid-term resignation of Kezia Dugdale.

Since then, she has served multiple roles on the Scottish Labour front bench, most recently as spokesperson for net zero, energy and the just transition.

She also launched a member’s Bill to establish a Future Generations Commissioner for Scotland that is making its way through Parliament.

Ms Boyack joins a growing number of MSPs to confirm they are standing down at the next election.

Others standing down in 2026

The most significant resignation announcements have come from former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

Ms Sturgeon spoke in March of her “sense of relief” as she announced she would not stand again for the Scottish Parliament next year. She led the Scottish Government between 2014 and 2023 and has been an MSP since the dawn of devolution, representing Glasgow Southside since 2007.

First elected as the MSP for Glasgow in 2011, Mr Yousaf has represented Glasgow Pollock since 2016. He said he hoped resigning as an MSP would “provide an opportunity for the next generation of MSPs to step forward, and to explore where I can best make a contribution in the future, in helping to tackle some of the most pressing challenges our world faces”.