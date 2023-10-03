The Scottish Greens say it is a “historic moment” in Scotland’s progress as a nation, as a new fox hunting ban comes into force.

A new law banning the hunting with packs of dogs and “flushing out” wild mammals comes into force across Scotland on October 3 after MSPs passed a bill back in January.

This will replace the Protection of Wild Mammals Act which was passed in 2002, which the Scottish Government says had a loophole which allowed illegal hunts to continue.

Supporters of mounting fox hunting in Kelso, pictured back in 2022. Image: Ian Rutherford.

The original legislation allowed hunters to use dogs to flush out foxes from under cover as long as the foxes were then shot, and providing the hunt was to protect livestock or ground-nesting birds, or to prevent the spread of disease.

Now no more than two dogs can be used to stalk or flush out animals from cover unless a licence is granted.

The rules also prohibit trail hunting, where dogs follow an animal-based scent.

The Scottish Greens say this is a historic moment in Scotland’s progress as a nation that respects and values wildlife.

Ariane Burgess MSP, the party’s rural affairs spokeswoman, said: “This is a historic day.

“We finally have a real hunting ban after decades of campaigning.

“Hunting with dogs is brutal, cruel and outdated.

“It has no place in a modern or progressive Scotland, and we should all take pride in this new law.

“Loopholes in the original hunting ban were ruthlessly exploited by those who were determined to continue hunting.