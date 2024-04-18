Patrick Harvie has refused to acknowledge whether Scotland U-turning on its climate targets could end the Bute House Agreement between the Greens and SNP, but insisted “everybody should be angry” about the lack of progress.

SNP net zero Secretary Mairi McAllan will announce that Scotland’s legally-binding 2030 target to cut emissions by 75 per cent will be scrapped and set out a series of measures aimed at ramping up progress.

The Scottish Greens have been in government with the SNP for almost three years, but climate progress has stalled – leading the Climate Change Committee (CCC) to warn last month the 2030 target was no longer achievable.

England and Wales Green Party leader Natalie Bennett joins Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie (left), and West of Scotland Candidate Ross Greer (right), as they launch the party's West of Scotland campaign during a visit to Paisley. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Asked by journalists whether the U-turn would signal the end of the Bute House Agreement, Mr Harvie, who co-leads the Greens and is a Scottish Government minister, said: “The genuinely worrying report that came from the UK Climate Change Committee does need a re-set on climate policy.

“That’s what I’ve been saying, not just months, but for years. What we need to hear this afternoon is an acceleration of action … and that’s what I expect to hear from the Cabinet secretary.”

Asked about comments the decision is embarrassing, Mr Harvie insisted “everyone should be angry” that “we haven’t seen the progress that’s necessary on reducing emissions from a range of different sectors”.

He said: “We’ve got a really good record on decarboninsing electricity production, but Chris Stark and the Climate Change Committee have been clear – we haven’t seen that good positive progress.

“We’re 15 years since the first climate targets were set from other sectors. That’s why we need acceleration on action and I’m determined we’re going to see it.”

It came as First Minister Humza Yousaf all but confirmed the 2030 target is to be scrapped, insisting the 2045 net zero target remains on track. “This Government will not move back by a single month, a week or even a day from that 2045 target for achieving net zero,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, the CCC were always clear with us that the 2030 target was a stretch target. That was clear to all of us when we all committed, we all backed that target in the first place. But what doesn’t change, and what won’t change, is that end destination of 2045.”

Mr Yousaf said Ms McAllan would bring forward an “accelerated package of climate action” as he urged opposition MSPs to back the Government’s plans.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described the First Minister’s argument as “embarrassing”, adding: “That may have worked with [Scottish Green co-leaders and Government ministers] Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, but it’s not working with the Scottish people.”