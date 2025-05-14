Decision follows in footsteps other Pride events across UK

One of Scotland’s largest Pride celebrations has barred political parties from participating in this year’s festival, blaming a “lack of action” in the wake of the last month’s landmark Supreme Court case, which ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Glasgow Pride, which will welcome tens of thousands of attendees to its annual procession later this summer, said the political inaction in the wake of a ruling that impacted a vulnerable section of its community was “just not right”, and had sown “mass confusion”.

As a result, the organising committee of the event said that no political party will be eligible to register for a space or stall at July’s March, with no speeches from parties allowed either before or after the large-scale gathering.

The Glasgow Pride event attracts tens of thousands of people every year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty

The ruling does not prevent individual politicians attending on their own behalf, or as elected representatives of their local community, but it signals the deep discontent in the LGBTQ+ community surrounding the political reaction to the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, the organisers of Glasgow Pride said they were “deeply disappointed” in having to suspend the invovement of parties, and stressed that within Glasgow and Scotland, there had been “immense support” from politicians for the common good.

However, it said the response from parties - or the lack of it - had only added to concerns following the court case. “This has resulted in mass confusion about if someone can use specific essential services, and members of our community being blocked from participating in social activities such as football, which has impacted their privacy, dignity, and safety,” the organisers explained. “This has even resulted in cis women being challenged for going into a female toilet because they have a short haircut.”

They stressed that they hoped the suspension would encourage those with the power to do so to “make the required changes,” describing it as “the right thing to do for the members of your party and the individuals whom you have been elected to represent.”

Patrick Harvie said that while he was disappointed by the decision, he supported it. Picture: PA | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

Call for ‘tangible commitment to trans rights’

The decision echoes the stance taken by Pride organisers in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Manchester, who have also announced that political parties will not be welcome in an official capacity until they demonstrate a “tangible commitment to trans rights.”

Partrick Harvie MSP, the outgoing co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: “As both a politician and someone who has been out since before my first election and has never shied away from standing up to prejudice, I feel ashamed of how politics in this country is letting down my own community.

“I am of course disappointed at this decision, but the betrayal of our human rights by most political parties is the cause of this horrendous situation, and I fully respect the right of Pride organisers to make this decision.