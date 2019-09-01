Government’s ‘Get Ready’ website warns UK travellers of post-Brexit border delays

Travellers have been warned to expect delays at the UK border after October 31 and advised to check with their vet before taking pets to the EU, as part of the Government’s preparations for Brexit.

The official “Get Ready for Brexit” portal has launched on the Gov.uk website, with a questionnaire for individuals or businesses to find out how they could be affected if the UK leaves the EU on October 31, as planned.

The checklist allows users to say whether they propose to travel to the EU, export to Europe or if they are a British national living in the EU - it then returns results which suggest how to start preparing for Brexit in each scenario.

The website has been introduced as Michael Gove, the cabinet minister charged with preparations for a no-deal exit, is set to launch a £100 million PR drive with the slogan “Get Ready”.

• READ MORE: Brexit: Michael Gove’s claim fresh food unaffected in no-deal scenario ‘categorically untrue’

Some of the advice on the site includes warning that those wishing to travel with pets may not be able to take their animals abroad until 2020, advising them to contact their vet “at least four months” before travelling to have all the necessary paperwork.

People are also encouraged to “check for disruption” before travelling to the EU after October, as “border checks may take longer”.

The site also advises people to renew their passports “as soon as possible”.

Those using mobile phones in the EU are warned they “may be charged for using your mobile device in the EU if your operator has re-introduced roaming charges”.

Businesses can also find out on the site what paperwork they may have to fill in to import or export goods to the EU after Brexit.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.