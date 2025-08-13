GERS figures: Scotland's public spending deficit rises to £26.5 billion

There was an estimated deficit of 11.7 per cent of GDP in 2024/25, compared to 5.1 per cent for the UK

Scotland’s public spending deficit has risen to £26.5 billion amid falling North Sea revenue.

The latest annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report shows there was an estimated deficit of 11.7 per cent of GDP in 2024/25, compared to 5.1 per cent for the UK.

In 2023/24, the estimated deficit stood at £22.7 billion. It was £15.1 billion, or 8.6 per cent of GDP, before Covid.

The Scottish Government said falling North Sea revenue had contributed to a deterioration in Scotland’s net fiscal balance.

UK ministers said the figures showed Scotland benefits by £2,669 more per head of additional spending compared to the UK average. This is an increase of £358 on the previous year.

SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison said: “The decisions we have taken here in Scotland are helping support sustainable public finances. For the fourth year in a row, devolved revenues have grown faster than devolved expenditure.

“Scotland’s public finances are better than many other parts of the UK, with the third highest revenue per person in the UK, behind only London and the South East.

“The GERS statistics reflect only the current constitutional arrangements – of Scotland as part of the UK – and not an independent Scotland with its own policy, decisions on defence spending and the economy.

“GERS allocates Scotland a population share of reserved UK spending rather than accounting for real expenditure. For example, UK defence expenditure is listed as £5.1 billion, but only £2.1 billion was actually spent with industry in Scotland in 2023-24.

“Being taken out of the EU, against the will of the people of Scotland, has also hit Scotland’s revenues by £2.3 billion and the higher cost of UK government debt adds £500 million to the deficit.

“Falling oil prices and a decrease in extraction present challenges going forward, but we are clear in our support for a just transition for Scotland’s valued oil and gas sector, which recognises the maturity of the North Sea basin and is in line with our climate change commitments and energy security.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “These figures underline the collective economic strength of the United Kingdom and how Scotland benefits from the redistribution of wealth inside the UK.

“By sharing resources with each other across the UK, Scots benefit by £2,669 more per head in public spending than the UK average. It also means that devolved Governments have the financial heft of the wider UK behind them when taking decisions.

“That means more money for schools, hospitals and policing, if the Scottish Parliament chooses to invest in those areas. People in Scotland will rightly expect to see better outcomes.

“These figures also underline that the Scottish Government’s policy of full fiscal autonomy would mean turbo-charged austerity and economic chaos for Scotland. That’s why the UK Government will stand up for the pooling and sharing resources across the UK as part of our Plan for Change - to grow the economy and put more money in working people's pockets.”

Opposition parties say the figures expose the SNP’s “financial vandalism” and highlight the "catastrophic" impact independence would have had on the economy.

Scottish Labour says the Scotland Office’s analysis estimates that the government’s full fiscal autonomy policy would cost the public purse more than £14 billion a year.

This comes after the Labour government agreed a £47.7bn financial settlement in the chancellor’s budget.

Michael Marra MSP, the party’s finance spokesman, said: “These figures have laid bare the reckless financial vandalism of this SNP government.

“The SNP has already blown a hole in Scotland’s finances and its full fiscal autonomy plans would make a bad picture worse.

“Scotland is benefitting disproportionately from Labour’s game-changing investment in public services, but this money is being squandered by an incompetent SNP government.

“The SNP cannot be trusted with public money.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Conservatives say the figures show the “union dividend” has risen sharply, showing the “huge benefits” Scotland receives from being part of the UK.

Craig Hoy MSP, the party’s finance spokesman, said: “Every single person in the country is almost £2,600 better off because we are part of the UK.

“If we lost that - as we would if the SNP achieved their goal of Scottish independence - it would have a catastrophic impact on the nation’s finances.

“Things are bad enough already, because the SNP government continues to squander their positive financial settlement through mismanagement and waste, but losing the UK funding model would mean even more eye-watering tax hikes and public spending cuts for hard-working Scots.”

Mr Hoy also takes a hit at the UK Labour government, saying the figure “underlines the importance of North Sea oil and gas” and says the government block on new drilling is “economic lunacy”.