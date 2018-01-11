Nigel Farage has said he could support a second referendum on the UK's EU membership "to kill it off for a generation".

Speaking on the Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, the former UKIP leader revealed he was "changing his mind" on the idea of another referendum and claimed that the vote to leave the EU would be "much bigger than it was last time".

The Liberal Democrats have led calls for a referendum on the terms of the UK's Brexit deal, with the option to stay in the EU if voters are not satisfied with the deal on offer. Nicola Sturgeon said this week that another EU vote could become "irresistible" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Highlighting the opposition to a hard Brexit from senior political figures, Mr Farage said: "My mind is actually changing on this. What is for certain is that the [Nick] Cleggs, the [Tony] Blairs, the [Andrew] Adonises, will never, ever, ever give up. They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"So maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership... unless you want to have a multiple choice referendum."

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we'd kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time, and we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

