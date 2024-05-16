The Scottish Government is proposing releasing prisoners serving sentences under four years to tackle overcrowding

The Scottish Government is being warned releasing prisoners early poses a “risk to the public”.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced the government is planning to release prisoners who are serving sentences of under four years due to “critical” overcrowding.

She said no one serving sentences for sexual offences or domestic abuse would be released early, but stressed the emergency action was “necessary”.

The number of prisoners in Scotland has increased “sharply” from 7,948 on March 18 to 8,348 on May 16, including a rise of 13 per cent since the start of 2023.

Ms Constance says this means capacity in prisons is now “extremely limited” and multiple prisons are “essentially full”.

This overcrowding means the Scottish Prison Service is unable to properly rehabilitate prisoners, hold prison visits or ensure prisoners can access NHS services.

The prison service is now looking to add more temporary accommodation for prisoners, but says this is “not a quick fix”.

Other steps include introducing electronically-monitored bail, ending imprisonment for under 18s, and more prisoners being released on compassionate grounds.

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Constance said: “Despite all the steps underway however, it is increasingly clear that further action is required.

“The measures I’ve described will simply not have as large an impact as is necessary to avert a crisis.

“And be in no doubt, that is what we are facing - if our prisons are to remain functional and able to house the most dangerous offenders, we have no choice but to take urgent action to reduce pressure on the estate.”

If MSPs agree, legislation to allow ministers to release prisoners early in “emergency situations” will come into effect on May 26.

Ms Constance added: “My hope was this would never need to be used - however, as things stand today, my view is that we have reached the threshold for taking emergency action.

“My intention is that those released would be serving sentences of under four years.

“Public safety will always be my priority, and I can reassure parliament that there are protections in place so that no one serving a sentence for sexual offences or domestic abuse will be released, with a governor veto available.

“This is not a decision I take lightly and I appreciate the concerns it will raise, but we must ensure the safety and wellbeing of Scottish Prison Service staff and those in their care, and that our prisons continue to function effectively to accommodate those who pose the greatest risk of harm.”

The justice secretary says no prisoner will be released without parliamentary approval, and the government will look over the summer into changing how long-term prisoners are released.

It is reported this could affect around 500 prisoners.

Ms Dowey from the Scottish Conservatives said: “Now their only answer is using emergency powers to release prisoners, which they previously said they did not want to ever use.

“Every prisoner is behind bars for good reason following a robust and independent judiciary process.

“Victims will not have been reassured by Angela Constance’s responses in relation to the risk posed to the public when these offenders are ultimately released back into our communities.

“The SNP’s justice secretary must be fully transparent as this situation unfolds and reassure the public that there is no risk to them from this decision.”

The Prison Officers’ Association says the decision reflects the “state of crisis” in Scotland’s prisons, and said they were “pleased” to hear the justice secretary recognising this.

Phil Fairlie, assistant secretary of the association, says this decision is “not an easy or straightforward fix”, but said prison staff now need reassurance they will be supported.

He said: “From our point of view it is absolutely crucial that these steps are supported to give our prisons and prison officers the breathing space and support they so badly need right now.

“The real test now will be in seeing that support being replicated in approving these measures across the parliament, and letting prison staff know that their voice is being heard.”

The UK Government recently announced it was introducing a presumption against short sentences, the early removal of foreign nationals, and extending the early release scheme so some prisoners are released up to 70 days early to tackle similar overcrowding problems.

In the 2024/25 budget, there was a 10 per cent increase in the Scottish Prison Service’s resources budget and £148 million was allocated for community justice.

This comes after Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, HM Chief Inspector of Prison, said immediate action was needed to tackle the soaring prison population.

She says overcrowding is a risk to the wider population because the prison service is now too stretched to properly rehabilitate prisoners.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: “There is a determined effort by all justice agencies to look at alternatives, but the reality is it hasn’t happened.

“The public have a right to know people who are sent to prison are held safely and securely, but also have a right to expect we work with them to reduce their risk on release.”

Despite not being officially at capacity, Ms Sinclair-Gieben said she believed the prison system was “above capacity” because some cells were holding two people despite being too small.

She said this was “above the ability of the prison service” to give prisoners the rehabilitation they needed.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben added: “There are a number of answers, of which early release is one to contemplate.

“I completely understand that all of us, especially victims, want to know the sentence that is handed down is the sentence you’re serving, but also want to know that while you are in prison, we are working with you to reduce the risk when you come out.

“Locking people in a cell for 22 hours a day won’t do that, especially if it’s too small and you’re sharing with a stranger.”

The Scottish Conservatives say the “deeply damaging” overcrowding is down to the SNP’s “abject failure” to update the prison estate.

Earlier this year Teresa Medhurst, chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said the service would soon have to say they cannot take in any more prisoners because they were too overcrowded.