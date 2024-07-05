General election 2024: Sir Keir Starmer appoints Cabinet as Labour MPs arrive at Downing Street
Results are coming in General Election 2024, with a sweeping Labour majority expected to send Sir Keir Starmer to Downing Street.
North of the Border, Labour are looking to end more than a decade of SNP domination at Westminster.
John Swinney’s party won 48 seats in 2019, while the Tories took six and the Liberal Democrats four. Labour was reduced to a single MP.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party – led in Scotland by Anas Sarwar – has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years against a backdrop of turmoil for the Conservatives, putting Labour in pole position this time around.
But which party will win a series of key seats, as those within Scotland, in particular, remain on a knife edge. The Scotsman is here to bring you all the very latest.
That’s me signing off the blog after a long and eventful day. I hope you’ve all had a fun election.
More appointments have been to Sir Keir’s cabinet, with Ed Milliband the David Cameron-esque return as energy secretary.
David Lammy said being appointed foreign secretary in Starmer's cabinet was “the honour of my life”.
Yvette Cooper is Home Secretary, while Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour’s election campaign, was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, John Healey defence secretary, Shabana Mahmood justice secretary, Wes Streeting health secretary, Bridget Phillipson education secretary.
Meanwhile, new chancellor Rachel Reeves has addressed her Treasury staff, reassuring them that it was never their ability or dedication she was doubtful of when she repeatedly slammed the department in parliament as shadow chancellor.
“I have often disagreed with the political choices that have been taken in this building,” she told them.
“But I have never been in any doubt about the talent, the dedication and the professionalism that Treasury staff have displayed.”
It’s a Scot! Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray has finally arrived at Downing Street.
The MP for Edinburgh South is expected to be appointed Scotland secretary.
Angela Rayner, the only currently confirmed appointment as deputy prime minister, has left the building, suggesting it will be tomorrow before a formal meeting of the new Cabinet will be held.
The first appointment to Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet has been announced.
Angela Rayner is confirmed as deputy prime minister, as well as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.
Ms Rayner, who has been MP for Ashton-under-Lyne since 2015, left school at 16 and cut her teeth as a trade union official before embarking on a career in parliament.
Sir Keir is fair rattling through his Cabinet appointments as MPs arrive at Downing Street at a rapid pace.
David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, has also arrived now, as well as Pat McFadden, Shabana Mahmood and Wes Streeting.
No formal appointments have been announced yet.
It’s almost embarrassing to admit it hasn’t happened before now - we do live in 2024 after all - but Rachel Reeves is set to become the UK’s first ever female chancellor.
Ms Reeves is one of a number of senior Labour figures who have arrived at Sir Keir Starmer’s new home of 10 Downing Street to be appointed to the Cabinet.
Angela Rayner and John Healey have also arrived ahead of the Cabinet announcement and are tipped to become deputy prime minister and defence secretary respectively.
Sir Keir has only been in the new gaff for a couple of hours - let’s hope he’s had time to unpack the teabags.
Former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis appeared to make the mistake of thinking that a Scottish guest on Channel 4’s coverage of the General Election had been speaking from a graveyard in Aberdeen - when he was in fact in the broadcaster’s gardens.
Ms Maitliss, who left BBC’s Newsnight in 2022, was talking to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn from the Channel 4 studio following the Scottish party’s dismal poll results.
Appearing via video link in front of a stone in Aberdeen, Mr Flynn, who was elected to Aberdeen South, told Maitlis that the SNP needed to “navigate a way forward” to be able to earn back trust.
Maitlis replied by saying: “You look like you’re in a cemetery, I mean is this a metaphor?”
Her co-presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who regularly anchors Channel 4 News coverage, started laughing at the remark while touching the front of his head.
Mr Flynn said: “It’s the BBC broadcasting gardens but I don’t want to cast any aspersions… It’s quite nice.”
And it's all smiles from Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street
Sir Keir has been delivering his first speech as Prime Minister
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a government “unburdened by doctrine” and to fight for people’s belief in a brighter future.
In his first speech as Prime Minister, the Labour leader said: “If I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children, I know too many of you would say no.
“So, my government will fight every day until you believe again.
“From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest, to defy quietly those who have written our country off.
“You have given us a clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change, to restore service and respect to politics.”
This image has just been released of new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.
The pair are seen shaking hands during an official audience, where the monarch will have invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
Sir Keir will now travel to Downing Street where he will address the public for the first time as leader of the United Kingdom.
