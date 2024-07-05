General election 2024: Rishi Sunak to resign in wake of Labour landslide

Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s new Labour prime minister after a Conservative rout saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen serving Cabinet members lose their seats

Results are coming in General Election 2024, with a sweeping Labour majority expected to send Sir Keir Starmer to Downing Street.

North of the Border, Labour are looking to end more than a decade of SNP domination at Westminster.

John Swinney’s party won 48 seats in 2019, while the Tories took six and the Liberal Democrats four. Labour was reduced to a single MP.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party – led in Scotland by Anas Sarwar – has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years against a backdrop of turmoil for the Conservatives, putting Labour in pole position this time around.