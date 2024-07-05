General election 2024: Rishi Sunak to resign in wake of Labour landslide
Results are coming in General Election 2024, with a sweeping Labour majority expected to send Sir Keir Starmer to Downing Street.
North of the Border, Labour are looking to end more than a decade of SNP domination at Westminster.
John Swinney’s party won 48 seats in 2019, while the Tories took six and the Liberal Democrats four. Labour was reduced to a single MP.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party – led in Scotland by Anas Sarwar – has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years against a backdrop of turmoil for the Conservatives, putting Labour in pole position this time around.
But which party will win a series of key seats, as those within Scotland, in particular, remain on a knife edge. The Scotsman is here to bring you all the very latest.
Former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis appeared to make the mistake of thinking that a Scottish guest on Channel 4’s coverage of the General Election had been speaking from a graveyard in Aberdeen - when he was in fact in the broadcaster’s gardens.
Ms Maitliss, who left BBC’s Newsnight in 2022, was talking to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn from the Channel 4 studio following the Scottish party’s dismal poll results.
Appearing via video link in front of a stone in Aberdeen, Mr Flynn, who was elected to Aberdeen South, told Maitlis that the SNP needed to “navigate a way forward” to be able to earn back trust.
Maitlis replied by saying: “You look like you’re in a cemetery, I mean is this a metaphor?”
Her co-presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who regularly anchors Channel 4 News coverage, started laughing at the remark while touching the front of his head.
Mr Flynn said: “It’s the BBC broadcasting gardens but I don’t want to cast any aspersions… It’s quite nice.”
And it's all smiles from Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street
Sir Keir has been delivering his first speech as Prime Minister
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a government “unburdened by doctrine” and to fight for people’s belief in a brighter future.
In his first speech as Prime Minister, the Labour leader said: “If I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children, I know too many of you would say no.
“So, my government will fight every day until you believe again.
“From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest, to defy quietly those who have written our country off.
“You have given us a clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change, to restore service and respect to politics.”
This image has just been released of new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.
The pair are seen shaking hands during an official audience, where the monarch will have invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
Sir Keir will now travel to Downing Street where he will address the public for the first time as leader of the United Kingdom.
Sir Keir is here
Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at Buckingham Palace where the king will ask him to form a government and become prime minister.
Like an unruly primary school class whose teacher has left the room, the country has technically been without a prime minister for the past 40 minutes or so, so we’ll all breathe a sigh of relief that from now, someone once again appears to be in charge.
He will later address the nation outside Downing Street.
Rishi Sunak is still talking to King Charles in Buckingham Palace, having driven there after leaving Downing Street. It has been more than half an hour now.
What are they saying? Are they having a cup of tea? Doing a jigsaw?
After he leaves, incoming PM Sir Keir Starmer will be granted an audience with the king, who just yesterday was hanging out with John Swinney in Scotland for Royal Week.
Dumfries and Galloway has declared a Tory hold.
John Cooper, editor of the Stranraer and Wigtownshire Free Press, was voted in for the seat, replacing secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack.
John Cooper, Conservative: 13,527
David Griffiths, Heritage Party, Freedom. Family. Nation: 230
Charles Keal, Reform: 4,313
Tracey Little, SNP: 12,597
Iain McDonald, Liberal Democrats: 2,092
Laura Moodie, Green Party: 1,249
James Wallace, Labour: 11,767
'I am sorry' says Rishi Sunak as he stands down
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has told the country “I am sorry” as he announced he would resign as leader of the Conservative party.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street for the final time, Mr Sunak said he would step down from his post once arrangements for his successor are in place.
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the UK must change - and yours is the only judgement that matters,” he said, acknowledging the country’s “anger” and “disappointment”.
He added: “I leave this job honoured to have been your prime minister”.
Waiting for Rishi
A lectern has been placed outside of 10 Downing Street as the nation waits for outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak to leave his residence for the final time.
Mr Sunak has promised he will bring an umbrella to the speech amid drizzly weather - after he announced the general elections in torrential conditions - and got soaked in the process - back in May.
Swinney speaks
John Swinney is speaking in Edinburgh after a tough night for the SNP, which saw the party lose 38 seats.
He says the SNP has to accept that it did not “convince people” to vote in a way that the party could immediately press forward with another independence referendum.
"I have to accept we failed to convince people the urgency of independence in this election campaign," says Mr Swinney, who was elected as SNP leader and became first minister just two weeks before the election was called.
"Therefore we need to take the time to consider and reflect on how we deliver how commitment to independence which remains absolute."
He had previously said if the party gained a majority of Scottish seats in the general election, it would empower the Scottish Government to start negotiations over a second vote.
