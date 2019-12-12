General election 2019 results: when Scottish constituencies start declaring, and what time we'll find out who won

Find out when your constituency declares.
When the polls for the 2019 General Election close at 10pm today (December 12) counting of votes will get underway immediately at count venues in all 59 of Scotland’s constituencies.
While some UK constituencies could declare as early as 11pm – Newcastle-upon-Tyne Central declared at 10.53pm in 2017 – some Scottish constituents could be waiting until 6am for results to filter through.
Here’s a rough timetable of when your constituency should declare in the early hours of December 13.
Exit polls
At 10pm news organisations will announce the result of exit polls, which are based on asking people how they voted as the leave the polling station throughout the day.
The polls will estimate the total number of seats expected to be won by the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, the Brexit Party, Plaid Cymru and other parties.
This year, BBC News, ITV News and Sky News have announced they will again join together to publish an exit poll at 10pm. The same practice was in place at the 2010, 2015 and 2017 elections.
In the past exit polls have correctly predicted the outcome of the election and even the number of seats the parties have won. In 2017, the poll said there would be a hung parliament and the results bore out with the Conservatives winning just 317 seats.
When can I expect my result?
There is no official timetable for result reveals, but Press Association have provided the following rough timetable based on previous election declarations.
These times should be looked at as a rough guide subject to change.
1am
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
1.30am
Kilmarnock & Loudoun
2am
Dunbartonshire West
East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
Lanark & Hamilton East
Midlothian
2.30am
Angus
Dundee East
Dundee West
Falkirk
Inverclyde
Paisley & Renfrewshire North
Paisley & Renfrewshire South
3am
Aberdeen North
Aberdeen South
Airdrie & Shotts
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
Ayrshire North & Arran
Dunbartonshire East
Dunfermline & Fife West
East Lothian
Glasgow Central
Glasgow East
Glasgow North
Glasgow North East
Glasgow North West
Glasgow South
Glasgow South West
Glenrothes
Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
Linlithgow & Falkirk East
Livingston
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Ochil & Perthshire South
Renfrewshire East
Stirling
3.30am
Moray
Perth & Perthshire North
4am
Ayrshire Central
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
Fife North East
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey
Motherwell & Wishaw
5am
Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
Argyll & Bute
Banff & Buchan
Dumfries & Galloway
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
Edinburgh East
Edinburgh North & Leith
Edinburgh South
Edinburgh South West
Edinburgh West
Gordon
Ross, Skye & Lochaber
6am
Orkney & Shetland