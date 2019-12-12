General election 2019 results: when Scottish constituencies start declaring, and what time we'll find out who won

Find out when your constituency declares.

When the polls for the 2019 General Election close at 10pm today (December 12) counting of votes will get underway immediately at count venues in all 59 of Scotland’s constituencies.

All 59 of Scotland's result declarations will likely take place between midnight and 6am (Getty Images)

While some UK constituencies could declare as early as 11pm – Newcastle-upon-Tyne Central declared at 10.53pm in 2017 – some Scottish constituents could be waiting until 6am for results to filter through.

Here’s a rough timetable of when your constituency should declare in the early hours of December 13.

Exit polls

At 10pm news organisations will announce the result of exit polls, which are based on asking people how they voted as the leave the polling station throughout the day.

The polls will estimate the total number of seats expected to be won by the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, the Brexit Party, Plaid Cymru and other parties.

This year, BBC News, ITV News and Sky News have announced they will again join together to publish an exit poll at 10pm. The same practice was in place at the 2010, 2015 and 2017 elections.

In the past exit polls have correctly predicted the outcome of the election and even the number of seats the parties have won. In 2017, the poll said there would be a hung parliament and the results bore out with the Conservatives winning just 317 seats.

When can I expect my result?

There is no official timetable for result reveals, but Press Association have provided the following rough timetable based on previous election declarations.

These times should be looked at as a rough guide subject to change.

1am

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

1.30am

Kilmarnock & Loudoun

2am

Dunbartonshire West

East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow

Lanark & Hamilton East

Midlothian

2.30am

Angus

Dundee East

Dundee West

Falkirk

Inverclyde

Paisley & Renfrewshire North

Paisley & Renfrewshire South

3am

Aberdeen North

Aberdeen South

Airdrie & Shotts

Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock

Ayrshire North & Arran

Dunbartonshire East

Dunfermline & Fife West

East Lothian

Glasgow Central

Glasgow East

Glasgow North

Glasgow North East

Glasgow North West

Glasgow South

Glasgow South West

Glenrothes

Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath

Linlithgow & Falkirk East

Livingston

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Ochil & Perthshire South

Renfrewshire East

Stirling

3.30am

Moray

Perth & Perthshire North

4am

Ayrshire Central

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk

Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East

Fife North East

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey

Motherwell & Wishaw

5am

Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine

Argyll & Bute

Banff & Buchan

Dumfries & Galloway

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale

Edinburgh East

Edinburgh North & Leith

Edinburgh South

Edinburgh South West

Edinburgh West

Gordon

Ross, Skye & Lochaber

6am

Orkney & Shetland