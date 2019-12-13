General election 2019 results: Police Scotland investigate voting fraud claims

Police Scotland have been called in to look at allegations of voter fraud in Scotland at the election.

A potential case of personation was reported to police in the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency.

Three cases are also being looked at while one is alleged in Stirling, the BBC reported last night.

Personation is when someone pretends to be someone else when they turn up to vote.

"The matter was reported to Police Scotland and as such is now subject to a police investigation," a spokesman for Renfrewshire Council said.

"We have been made aware of an incident earlier today in the Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituency where a member of the public arrived at a polling station to place a vote to find that it had already been cast by another member of the public."