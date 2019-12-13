General election 2019: full list of Scottish seats that changed hands

Fifteen seats in total switched hands in Scotland this general election
The SNP made impressive gains across Scotland this general election, wrestling control of 14 seat from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
The unseating of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire constituency was the headline result of the night for the party, who claimed 48 seats out of a possible 59.
Nicola Sturgeon's party also regained control of seven Conservative controlled constituencies, while six seats controlled by Labour also switched hands to the SNP.
There was one disappointment for the SNP, however, with Stephen Gethins losing the seat of Fife North East to Liberal Democrat Wendy Chamberlain.
SNP seats gained from the Conservatives
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock SNP gain from Conservative
Renfrewshire East SNP gain from Conservative
Stirling SNP gain from Conservative
Ochil and South Perthshire SNP gain from Conservative
Angus SNP from Conservative
Aberdeen South SNP from Conservative
Gordon SNP from Conservative
SNP seats gained from Labour
Midlothian SNP gain from Labour
East Lothian SNP gain from Labour
Rutherglen and Hamilton West SNP gain from Labour
Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill SNP gain from Labour
Glasgow North East SNP gain from Labour
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath SNP from Labour
SNP seats gained from the Liberal Democrats
Dunbartonshire East SNP gain from Lib Dems
Liberal Democrat seats gained from SNP
Fife North East Lib Dems from SNP