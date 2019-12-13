General election 2019: full list of Scottish seats that changed hands

Fifteen seats in total switched hands in Scotland this general election

The SNP made impressive gains across Scotland this general election, wrestling control of 14 seat from the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Jo Swinson was the night's major casualty losing her Dunbartonshire East seat to SNP (Getty Images)

The unseating of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire constituency was the headline result of the night for the party, who claimed 48 seats out of a possible 59.

Nicola Sturgeon's party also regained control of seven Conservative controlled constituencies, while six seats controlled by Labour also switched hands to the SNP.

There was one disappointment for the SNP, however, with Stephen Gethins losing the seat of Fife North East to Liberal Democrat Wendy Chamberlain.

SNP seats gained from the Conservatives

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock SNP gain from Conservative

Renfrewshire East SNP gain from Conservative

Stirling SNP gain from Conservative

Ochil and South Perthshire SNP gain from Conservative

Angus SNP from Conservative

Aberdeen South SNP from Conservative

Gordon SNP from Conservative

SNP seats gained from Labour

Midlothian SNP gain from Labour

East Lothian SNP gain from Labour

Rutherglen and Hamilton West SNP gain from Labour

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill SNP gain from Labour

Glasgow North East SNP gain from Labour

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath SNP from Labour

SNP seats gained from the Liberal Democrats

Dunbartonshire East SNP gain from Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat seats gained from SNP

Fife North East Lib Dems from SNP