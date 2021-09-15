The Prime Minister was carrying out a long-awaited shake-up of his top team on Wednesday afternoon, with plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Williamson was one of the ministers deemed most at risk of being told to return to the backbenches, particularly due to his handling of the exams fiasco during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ousted first, he insisted he would continue to support the Prime Minister and the UK Government.

Mr Williamson said: “It has been a privilege to serve as education secretary since 2019.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come.”

His statement suggests he has not been offered another ministerial role.

Mr Buckland was also ousted as justice secretary, but a specific reason for his departure was unclear.

There has been speculation that he could be moved to make way for Dominic Raab, a qualified lawyer, to be demoted.

The South Swindon MP said: “It has been an honour to serve in government for the last seven years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last two.

“I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure”.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick was also sacked.

He said: “Thank you to everyone at the department for their hard work, dedication and friendship. I’m deeply proud of all we achieved.

“I will continue to support the Prime Minister and the government in every way I can.”

Michael Gove could be set to replace Mr Jenrick, while keeping his duties attending to the Union.

Liz Truss could be in line for a promotion as the reshuffle continues.

Confirmation that a reshuffle was being carried out came as Mr Johnson led Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic,” a No.10 source said.

“Yesterday, the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.

“But the government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”