Boris Johnson is carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle to appoint a team with a focus on “uniting and levelling up the whole country”, according to a No. 10 source.

“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic,” the source said.

“Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.

“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”