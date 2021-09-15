Keep up-to-date with the latest developments as the Prime Minister makes changes to his top team.
Boris Johnson Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Wednesday, September 15
Last updated: Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 14:29
- PM reshuffles his top team
- Williamson out as Education Secretary
- Buckland removed from Justice
Buckland moves ‘on to the next adventure’
Robert Buckland is the latest head to roll in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle.
The 50-year-old, who has served as Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor since 2019, tweeted: “It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2.
“I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure.”
Williamson dumped from Education brief
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as Education Secretary, it has been confirmed.
The 45-year-old tweeted: “It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019.
“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.
“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government.”
The ‘Carrie Reshuffle’?
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Boris Johnson “understood the importance of having a diverse Cabinet” but would not guarantee that female representation around the table would be maintained at least at its current level following the reshuffle.
Mr Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings has branded the shake-up the “Carrie reshuffle”, suggesting that Mrs Johnson’s allies would be rewarded.
But asked if the Prime Minister’s wife had been consulted on the reshuffle, the official Downing Street spokesman said: “No.”
PM embarks on reshuffle
Boris Johnson is carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle to appoint a team with a focus on “uniting and levelling up the whole country”, according to a No. 10 source.
“The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic,” the source said.
“Yesterday the PM set out his plan for managing Covid during the autumn and winter.
“But the Government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities.
“The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.”
Confirmation of the reshuffle came as Mr Johnson was on his feet in the Commons taking Prime Minister’s Questions.