Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy

Gary Lineker has told reporters outside his London home that he stands by his criticism of the Government’s immigration policy and does not fear suspension by the BBC.

The Match Of The Day presenter, 62, has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

Speaking outside his home on Thursday morning, Lineker was asked “do you stand by what you said in your tweet?” to which he replied “course”.

When asked “do you fear getting suspended?”, Lineker told reporters “no”.

A BBC source previously told the PA news agency the corporation was taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with Lineker.

However, support has come from media figures including Piers Morgan and Sky News commentator Adam Boulton.

Staff were told they needed to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing BBC content.

Lineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.

Last year he was named as the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year, and was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

A representative for Lineker declined to comment further.

Downing Street described Gary Lineker’s criticism of new asylum policy as “not acceptable” and “disappointing”.