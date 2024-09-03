How much Scots save on free prescriptions each year, according to the SNP

The SNP said free prescriptions ‘are a vital part of the social contract’

Scots save an average of £183.35 per person on free prescriptions each year, the SNP has claimed.

It came as a report by the Trussell Trust found 68 per cent of working households receiving Universal Credit in the UK have gone without essentials such as basic toiletries and prescription medication.

The SNP said the research showed just how “vital” its policy of free prescriptions is.

SNP MSP Emma Harper said: “Free prescriptions are a vital part of the social contract the SNP has with the people of Scotland – no matter what your income status is, it is essential that you have access to medical treatment.

“This Trussell Trust report indicates exactly how vital a policy this is as over two thirds of working households receiving Universal Credit are having to go without essential items such as toiletries and prescriptions.

“The Tories left behind a legacy of cruel social security decisions and it is time for this Labour UK government to get a move on and start supporting those most in need, which is exactly what the SNP is doing in Scotland.”

The Scottish Government will announce hundreds of thousands of pounds of public spending cuts on Tuesday as it grapples with a financial headache, but policies such as free prescriptions and university tuition fees are expected to remain.

Critics say such universal policies benefit the middle classes.

The SNP said the average number of prescriptions issued per head of population in Scotland is 19. The cost of a prescription in England in 2023/24 was £9.65 - now £9.90 - although one-off set prices over fixed periods can also be purchased, and those aged 60 or over do not pay.