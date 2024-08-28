Scotland needs a government willing to take tough but necessary decisions, not shy away from them for fear of harming the independence cause

Amid the sound and fury of SNP politicians eager to “blame Westminster” for problems of their own making comes a voice of reason. As it published a new report on the state of Scotland’s finances, the Scottish Fiscal Commission noted: “While UK Government policies contribute to the pressures on the Scottish budget, much of the pressure comes from the Scottish Government’s own decisions.”

Higher than expected public sector pay deals, the renewed council tax freeze and welfare spending – matters within the SNP’s control – were all adding to the difficulties of balancing the government’s budget, it said.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison recently told her Cabinet colleagues to halt all but essential spending, with the rollout of free iPads paused, culture and nature restoration funds cut, and universal winter fuel payments curbed in line with the UK Government’s decision.

Articles of faith

The situation is so dire that all options to make savings are said to be on the table, including free prescriptions and free university tuition. These were once untouchable articles of faith for the SNP but ending or reducing the extent of universal benefits must surely be the least painful way to deliver the necessary savings.

Free prescriptions for all may be nice to have, but when the wait to be treated by the NHS can run into months or years, it is utterly ridiculous. People who can afford to pay for their medicine would much rather do that than wait in pain to be treated.

Means-testing prescription charges, with provisions for the most expensive drugs, would ensure no one would be denied treatment on the basis of cost and free up extra funding for life-saving frontline services that are bordering on collapse.

Pricey Scottish exceptionalism

Even with the generous ‘Union dividend’ that provides Scotland with a disproportionately high amount of public funding, it seems that Scottish exceptionalism comes at a price we cannot afford.