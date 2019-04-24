Former Tory MP Anne Widdecombe to stand as MEP candidate for Brexit Party

Former Conservative MP and broadcaster Anne Widdecombe is set for a return to politics to join Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party at the upcoming European Elections.

The former Shadow Home Secretary, 71, told the Daily Express: “The public needs to send a very clear message and that is we expect the vote to be respected so just get on with the job of getting us out of the EU.”

Former UKIP leader Farage has launched the new pro-Brexit group after resigning from UKIP in protest over a move to the far-right which has seen it embrace figures such as former EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

Ms Widdecombe said her candidacy was designed to “fire a very loud warning shot across the bows” of the establishment parties.

Ms Widdecombe, who was MP for Maidstone from 1987 until 2010, became well known during and after her political for broadcasting and TV work, appearing in Celebrity Fit Club, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Big Brother.

She has been criticised in the past for her hardline stances against gay marriage and the lowering of the age of consent for same-sex relationships, as well as her perceived promotion of so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’.

The UK is almost certain to take part in European Elections on May 23, despite previous expectations that the country’s departure from the EU would have been finalised by the end of March.

