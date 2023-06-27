Former police federation chief to be next Scottish Information Commissioner

All Sections
David Hamilton was chair of the Scottish Police Federation
Conor Matchett
By Conor Matchett
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST
 Comment

The former chair of the Scottish Police Federation is set to be appointed as the next Scottish Information Commissioner.

David Hamilton, who worked as a police officer for nearly 27 years, was a key figure within the federation which represents 18,000 police officers in Scotland.

His term will begin in October and will be paid £77,260.

David Hamilton, who is set to be appointed as the new Scottish Information Commissioner.
David Hamilton, who is set to be appointed as the new Scottish Information Commissioner.
Mr Hamilton is also a founder of 1919 magazine and works with anti-hate charity Srebrenica Scotland and is chair of his local community council.

He will succeed the outgoing commissioner, Daren Fitzhenry, who has held the role since 2017 and is leaving at the end of his six-year term in office.

In recent years, Mr Fitzhenry delivered key judgements on issues such as legal advice around Scottish independence referendums and on care home Covid-19 death data.

The commissioner’s role is to investigate appeals around FoI requests and to enforce FoI legislation.

Holyrood will vote on the appointment on Wednesday.

