Former police federation chief to be next Scottish Information Commissioner

David Hamilton was chair of the Scottish Police Federation

The former chair of the Scottish Police Federation is set to be appointed as the next Scottish Information Commissioner.

David Hamilton, who worked as a police officer for nearly 27 years, was a key figure within the federation which represents 18,000 police officers in Scotland.

His term will begin in October and will be paid £77,260.

Mr Hamilton is also a founder of 1919 magazine and works with anti-hate charity Srebrenica Scotland and is chair of his local community council.

He will succeed the outgoing commissioner, Daren Fitzhenry, who has held the role since 2017 and is leaving at the end of his six-year term in office.

In recent years, Mr Fitzhenry delivered key judgements on issues such as legal advice around Scottish independence referendums and on care home Covid-19 death data.

The commissioner’s role is to investigate appeals around FoI requests and to enforce FoI legislation.