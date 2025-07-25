Former MP Mhairi Black leaves the SNP over trans rights and Palestine

The former SNP deputy Westminster leader said she has disagreed with a number of decisions the party has made recently.

Former MP Mhairi Black says she has left the SNP over trans rights and Palestine.

Ms Black, who stood down from Westminster at last year’s general election, said she ended her party membership in the past few weeks over the direction the party is taking.

Speaking to The Herald she said: “Basically, for a long time I’ve not agreed with quite a few decisions that have been made.

Mhairi Black | Getty Images

“There have just been too many times when I’ve thought, ‘I don’t agree with what you’ve done there’, or a decision or strategy that has been arrived at.

“To be honest, I’m looking around thinking ‘there are better organisations that I could be giving a membership to than this one that I don’t feel has been making the right decision for quite some time’.”

In particular, she said “the capitulation on LGBT rights, trans rights in particular” was a central issue, and added: “I thought the party could be doing better about Palestine as well. So it was just a culmination of these things.”

She has since said she will “throw my money behind” the Good Law Project, which campaigns on climate change and trans rights.

When Ms Black was first elected as the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, she was the youngest to ever be elected to the House of Commons since the 1830s. She took down Shadow Foreign Secretary Douglas Alexander in the process.

She defended her seat successfully in 2017 and 2019 and became the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader under Stephen Flynn MP.

However during her time in parliament she struggled with depression and anxiety, was diagnosed with ADHD and received death threats. She then announced she would not be standing for re-election in 2024.

She said: “I’m still just as pro-independence. If anything, I’m probably a bit more left-wing than I have been.

“I don’t think I’ve changed all that much. I feel like the party needs to change a lot more.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “The SNP is the largest political party in Scotland, united under John Swinney’s vision of creating a better, fairer Scotland for everyone.