Humza Yousaf will take part in his first First Minister’s Questions today – with the newly elected SNP leader facing off against opposition MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

It will be the first FMQs in eight years not to be led by Nicola Sturgeon – and if the SNP leadership campaign was anything to go by, along with comments made by Opposition leaders, then we could be set for fireworks.

Last month in a fiery session of First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon was forced to defend the record of Mr Yousaf multiple times, with the Scottish Conservatives stating he should have been “sacked, not promoted”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If attacks from Labour and the Conservatives are anything to go by in the past, then significant health care questions could be on the agenda.

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf outside Bute House, Edinburgh, after holding his first cabinet meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023.

We can also expect new faces on the front rows in the Scottish Parliament after Humza Yousaf unveiled his new cabinet.

When is FMQs?

First Minister’s Questions will be held at 12 noon today

How to watch FMQs?