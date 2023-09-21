The Scottish Government’s legal challenge against the UK Government’s use of a section 35 order to block its gender reforms is being heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. It’s now on day three, and you can catch up on what’s happened so far this week here: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/gender-court-case-scotland-red-herring-argument-by-uk-government-as-judge-says-verdict-will-take-some-time-4343178

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a number of delays to key green policies, including delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel cars until 2035. This now puts the UK Government at odds with the Scottish Government, as they have a target of 2030: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scotland-will-have-to-delay-ban-on-new-petrol-car-sales-after-pms-move-snp-4343610

We finally got the damning report into the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry - and it was pretty scathing of Scottish ministers, as well as City of Edinburgh Council and Tie, the council group set up to run the tram building: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/edinburgh-trams-inquiry-john-swinney-urged-to-make-public-statement-in-scottish-parliament-after-integrity-questioned-by-lord-hardie-4342900

This morning we had an exclusive from Ilona Amos - major repair works are needed at Edinburgh’s new Sick Kids Hospital amid concerns for children’s health: https://www.scotsman.com/health/major-repair-works-needed-at-edinburghs-new-sick-kids-hospital-amid-concern-for-childrens-health-4343096