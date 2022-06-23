FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon says backing of MP Patrick Grady by Ian Blackford in leaked audio was 'utterly unacceptable'

Mr Grady, 42, was found by an independent panel to have touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of a colleague 17 years his junior at a social event in 2016.

Audio subsequently leaked of a meeting of the SNP group at Westminster, in which Ian Blackford could be heard saying he was “very much looking forward to welcoming Patrick back into the group next week”, and encouraging fellow MPs to offer “as much support as possible”.

The victim has said his life has been made a “living hell” and threatened legal action against the party over the handling of the case.

Nicola Sturgeon has spoken out on the Patrick Grady case. Picture: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

Quizzed by Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross on whether any victim of sexual harassment should be fully supported, Ms Sturgeon said the case involving Mr Grady “shouldn’t have happened”.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said: "The recording of the Westminster group meeting I think reveals part of what was wrong in that case.

"Indeed some of the individuals who were recorded at that meeting have already said this themselves. It demonstrated – and I wasn’t at the meeting, so whether this is an accurate overall reflection of discussion, I can’t comment on – but what I have heard suggests that more concern was shown for the perpetrator of this behaviour than was shown for the victim of it.

Nicola Sturgeon launches her proposed second referendum on Scottish independence at Bute House last week. Picture: Getty Images

“I think that is utterly unacceptable and that is something I will be very clear about.”

Told that it was the victim’s plea to hear more from the First Minister about about the case, Ms Sturgeon said: “I have already written a message that said sorry directly to them. I have also confirmed my willingness to meet directly and personally with the victim in this case. When as I hope it will, that interaction takes place I will say sorry in person.