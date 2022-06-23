During First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon stood on an awkward tightrope of scathing SNP in Westminster over a sexual harassment case yet backing her chief whip who is accused of “ambushing" the victim.

1) The uncomfortable truth of sexual harassment

In a Chamber which took a solemn and rather hushed tone, the main focus was sexual harassment. Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to meet and apologise to the young man who was subjected to inappropriate behaviour by the SNP MP Patrick Grady. Scathing her parties’ Westminster Group, Ms Sturgeon said a leaked audio recording of an SNP Westminster group meeting as 'utterly unacceptable'. Despite words of condemnation, the First Minister stood by the SNP’s Chief whip Ian Blackford. This is perhaps a hard pill to swallow for those who know the victim said he felt “ambushed" by Mr Blackford in his handling of the sexual harassment. Ms Sturgeon said she has taken fresh legal advice which means it will be possible for the Scottish Government to publish the outcome of misconduct complaints against ministers in future, after changes to ministerial code and procedures. Yet, rather conveniently, this cannot be applied retrospectively. Many will be questioning this as they ask themselves, “Does two days suspension for a known incident of sexual assault quite cut it in handling this specific case?”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Photo: Andrew Milligan, PA).

The SNP run a dangerous line, despite their efforts, of supporting the perpetrator and not the victim.

2) All talk and no action on women's health inequalities?

Ahead of the announcement of a Women's Health Champion this summer, the Tories and Labour both tapped into current pressures women are experiencing in accessing healthcare – a strong move from both parties as discontent grows around women’s healthcare in Scotland. The Tories relayed a specific example of a woman who was told she will never be “100 per cent mesh free” as women across Scotland continue to live with the devastating effects of transvaginal mesh treatment. Meanwhile, Labour focused on the delivery of the Women’s Health plan, with particular focus on the “all talk but no action” rhetoric. Although giving assurances to women that the plan will be progressed and the Scottish Government is continuing to tackle mesh difficulties, many will be left feeling the need for urgent action now as women across Scotland continue to call on the Scottish Government to take action against anti-abortion protests outside clinics.

3) National Care Service

Alex Cole-Hamilton said "delayed discharge crisis" will not be solved by SNP proposals for a "ministerial takeover of social care" as the he insisted Scotland can’t afford to wait four years for a solution. Tapping into public discontent around the issue, Mr Cole-Hamilton ruffled the tempers of SNP ministers in the chamber as Nicola Sturgeon outlined work under way to make improvements in the social care sector.

4 The solution for everything? Independence

A final question during FMQs gave the Greens and SNP to roll out the independence banners once more.