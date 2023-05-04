FMQs: Humza Yousaf accused of 'losing grip' on SNP over 'reckless' Scotland fishing ban plans

The First Minister has been warned over rebellions from within the SNP after six of his own party’s MSPs broke ranks over fishing plans.

Humza Yousaf has been accused of “losing his grip” on his own party over plans to ban fishing in 10 per cent of Scottish waters that have been labelled “reckless”.

The SNP leader was warned about the threat he faces from rebellions from his party’s MSPs, as he was attacked at First Minister’s Questions over the consultation surrounding highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

Six SNP MSPs rebelled against the Scottish Government over the plans in a vote on Wednesday evening.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during an anti-poverty summit in Edinburgh. Picture: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Alasdair Allan, Fergus Ewing and Kate Forbes all voted against an SNP amendment in Holyrood, while Annabelle Ewing, Christine Grahame and Ash Regan abstained.

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross challenged Mr Yousaf to scrap the plans – a question the First Minister did not directly answer.

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf was speaking about the response from the Scottish Conservatives. He should be worried about the response from his own backbenches. The rebellion that we’ve already seen.

"It took [former first minister] Nicola Sturgeon eight years to have her first major rebellion within the SNP ranks. It’s taken Humza Yousaf less than eight weeks to achieve the same.

"He’s clearly losing his grip on his party because he insists on pursuing these extreme policies that are opposed by the very communities he wants to impose them on.

"These reckless plans would ban fishing across much of our sea, it would put thousands of jobs at risk and it would devastate coastal, rural and fishing areas.”

Ministers insist HPMAs will conserve marine ecosystems while providing economic and social benefits, but critics have raised fears over significant job losses. A consultation on the issue closed last month.

Mr Yousaf said: “Let me just remind him [Mr Ross] of course that it also in the Scottish Conservative manifesto to introduce highly protected marine areas. In fact, Douglas Ross didn’t just stand on one manifesto, he stood on two manifestos that wanted to introduce highly protected marine areas in some shape or indeed some form.”