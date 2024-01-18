Alexander Stewart asks about cancer survival rates, something we've covered in depth recently:

Scotland is one of the worst places in the developed world to survive cancer, damning figures have revealed, with the whole of the UK “woefully behind” other countries for cancer survival rates.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT) collates information on six ‘less survivable’ cancers – lung; liver; brain; oesophageal; pancreatic; and stomach cancer. Together, these cancers have an average five-year survival rate of just 16 per cent.

The data shows that out of 33 countries of comparable wealth and income levels, Scotland ranks as low as 32nd for five-year survival for pancreatic cancer, 31st for stomach cancer and 29th for lung cancer.

Stewart admonished the Scottish Government, saying: "First Minister, you should be ashamed that your Government has allowed the five year survival for these cancers to drop to some of the lowest in the developed world. What action will you take to resolve this?"

Yousaf says that the government is "trying to speed up diagnosis where we can", investing in an cancer early detection programme, and also investing in rapid cancer diagnostic services which are currently operational in five NHS health boards across Scotland.