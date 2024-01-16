The first hearing in Scotland for the UK Covid Inquiry has started in Edinburgh, with Nicola Sturgeon expected to give evidence in coming weeks

The UK Covid Inquiry has heard powerful testimony from Scots in its first hearing in the nation’s capital, setting up an anticipated showdown with Scotland’s senior politicians over the Scottish Government’s WhatsApp messaging.

The multi-million pound inquiry has opened public hearings at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre (EICC), where the chair of the inquiry, Lady Hallett, will hear from Scots impacted by the pandemic and Scotland’s decision makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon, who has already given evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in London, is expected to appear, and is likely to be grilled on her pandemic-era WhatsApp messages after previously refusing to confirm whether she has handed them over.

Police officers outside the main entrance to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC). Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Scottish Government has handed over more than 14,000 electronic messages dating from the period to the inquiry, but the lead counsel to the inquiry, Jamie Dawson KC, said "very few appear to have been retained", despite an order not to destroy messages being issued.

Then-health secretary Humza Yousaf said at the time he had handed over “reams” of unredacted WhatsApp messages, with the First Minister giving no indication whether he will appear at the inquiry himself.

Mr Dawson told Lady Hallett that “with difficulty”, messages from 85 separate groups have been disclosed by the Scottish Government, totalling 28,000 messages.

“This effort, my lady, as I set out in the last preliminary hearing, has involved a number of requests,” Mr Dawson said.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar with members of the Scottish Covid Bereaved group speaking to the media ahead of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC). Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He added: “I am pleased to say that after a certain degree of political controversy over the issue, a large number of documents have now been made available to us.”

These include messages from “prominent ministerial decision makers” and others “in key advisory roles” within the Scottish Government.

Mr Dawson said the inquiry will hear more about the Scottish Government’s relationship with the UK Government, and reminded Lady Hallett that during the London hearings, former deputy first minister John Swinney said that “generally relationships between the administrations were pretty poor by that point, poor in the aftermath of Brexit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon also said relations were “generally pretty poor” during her testimony in London. The inquiry opened with filmed testimony from Scots who were bereaved by the pandemic and those who had personally suffered injury from the effects of Covid-19.

Attendees heard how families had lost sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, and children, while disabled Scots told of their unique experiences of isolation, loneliness and vulnerability while the pandemic took hold.

One man with severe disabilities said he had been “forgotten about” by the UK and Scottish governments, while others suffering with Long Covid called for greater healthcare.

One woman, who lost her partner when they both contracted Covid-19, ended the segment by warning: “If nothing changes, we’ll sleepwalk into making the same decisions again.”