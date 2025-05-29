Fishing chiefs demand meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over 'patronising' Brexit deal

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish fishing chiefs have written to the Prime Minister demanding he meet with them after securing a Brexit re-set deal that has been branded “insulting and patronising”.

Earlier this month Sir Keir Starmer signed a new deal with the European Union that allows EU boats continued access to UK waters until 2038.

Fishermen in Scotland are unhappy with the deal, as they wanted annual negotiations on fishing rights to be agreed rather locked into a fixed 12-year deal.

The existing fishing deal signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson had seen the UK regaining 25 per cent of its fishing quotas, but this deal was due to run out next year.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation now says the Prime Minister “owes an explanation”. The organisation has demanded Sir Keir meet with skippers and crew in Scotland to hear first-hand what the industry needs.

In her letter, Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the federation, said: “It was both insulting and patronising to hear you and your ministers tell us this was a good deal for fishing.

“You told us, patronisingly, that we should welcome the stability of a 12-year agreement on access, that you know best for us.

“Yet we have spent months telling your ministers that stability in terms of access to waters is the worst possible position for the UK.

“It was the instability of the EU’s access to UK waters from 2026 that was our trump card, and you have not only thrown it away, but ripped it up into tiny pieces before doing so.

Elspeth Macdonald, CEO of SFF

“Your reaction also showed a lack of understanding of the 2020 agreement and how international fisheries agreements work, as well as a misplaced lack of faith - that we don’t share - in your negotiating teams to deliver better quota shares for the UK through annual negotiations.”

In her letter, Ms Macdonald also accused the UK of being “subservient” to the demands of the EU and said it was a “terrible way to lead”.

She said: “At the very least, do us the decency of meeting with us to hear first-hand what we know we need to help our sector and not just what your advisers who know nothing of our proud industry tell you.”

Tim Eagle MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ fishing spokesman, said: “Keir Starmer should do the right thing and accept this invitation from the fishing industry.

“He has shamefully sold-out the sector but is still trying to desperately defend his disastrous deal.

“The Prime Minister will soon realise how wrong he is if he hears first-hand the fury from fishermen who have been betrayed by his government and are deeply alarmed about what their future looks like.”

A spokeswoman for the UK government said: “We have secured a deal that provides stability and protection for the British fishing industry with no increase to the quota that EU fishers are allowed to catch in British waters.

“The deal allows UK vessels’ continued access to EU waters - worth £80 million per year to fishing communities.