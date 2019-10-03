First Minister’s Questions RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon challenged on Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon returned to Holyrood to take questions from MSPs.

Recap our updates and analysis as Nicola Sturgeon was pressed on a range of issues.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.