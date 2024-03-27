The board of the embattled Ferguson Marine shipyard at the centre of the CalMac ferry fiasco moved towards firing widely-respected chief executive David Tydeman a month ago, MSPs were told on Wednesday.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said she was told in February it was considering taking action over Mr Tydeman’s performance and then informed nine days ago that it planned to dismiss him this week.

The minister insisted the decision had been made by the Scottish Government-owned yard, but Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said he had been “brutally sacked” which had been “disgraceful”.

David Tydeman at Ferguson Marine's offices in Port Glasgow in 2023. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

She repeatedly declined to provide details about the Port Glasgow yard board’s concerns about Mr Tydeman’s performance but stressed the importance she placed “on delivery” – in a reference to the two ferries still to be completed despite being six years late and four times over their £97 million budget.

Ms McAllan said: "This was a decision for the board and not for ministers.

"I was made aware on February 28 that the board were considering taking action to address performance-related issues in relation to Mr Tydeman tenure and I was informed on March 18 that they intended the contract termination to take place in the week commencing March 25.”

Earlier, Mr Tydeman was defended by former yard owner Jim McColl, who told BBC Radio Scotland: "I think it's appalling that he was dismissed. David had no chance at all.

David Tydeman beside Glen Sannox in May 2023 when he said: "We're in really good shape.". (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

"David Tydeman is not the problem and the fantastic workforce is not the problem."

Mr McColl, who ran the yard when it won the ferries contract in 2105 before it collapsed into administration and was taken over by the Scottish Government four years later, had been heavily criticised by Mr Tydeman for being responsible for much of the delays and cost overruns.

However, Mr McColl said "very, very little" was his fault and once again blamed Scottish Government ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited’s (Cmal) handling of the contract.

He said: "The faults in this contract go way back to fundamental shortcomings in the specification", which he said had led to changes being made to the vessels.

"It's the design of the ferries and the incompetence of Cmal in this whole process.

"It's the wrong ship, it was poorly specified and they have tried to correct that all the way through.

However, Cmal dismissed the claims.

Its spokesperson said: “We have responded to these false claims on a number of occasions.

"Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited [the yard’s name under Mr McColl’s ownership] had an opportunity to test their claims in court but chose not to pursue this remedy given that they had no substance.