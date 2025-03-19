Ex-SNP treasurer arrested under Operation Branchform bids to stand again as MSP

The SNP’s Colin Beattie said he had a ‘solid track record as an MSP over the past 14 years’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former SNP treasurer who was arrested and released without charge as part of the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances has announced his intention to stand again at the Holyrood election.

Colin Beattie, who represents Midlothian North and Musselburgh, said he had a “high profile” within the area and a “solid track record as an MSP over the past 14 years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement will likely raise eyebrows in some quarters, given Mr Beattie remains under police investigation. He has put his name forward for the new constituency of Midlothian North, but faces a selection contest.

Colin Beattie | PA

In a statement, Mr Beattie said: “I have been the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh constituency since it was first formed in 2011 up until now and it has been an honour and a privilege to serve throughout that time.

“The new constituency consists of the Midlothian North area, which I have represented for many years, plus the addition of the Newtongrange area. I am delighted to again have the possibility to represent Nitten, where I was the local councillor for five years and have many connections still. I have a high profile across all these areas.

“My solid track record as an MSP over the past 14 years speaks for itself and, importantly, I am keen to continue to deliver a high level of support to residents, businesses, and local community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If chosen as candidate, I will focus on key concerns such as health and the cost-of-living crisis - issues which affect all of us. Issues which are difficult, but not impossible to fix – particularly if we have control of our own affairs to do so.

“Independence is normal and I look forward to making a strong case for this to happen.”

Mr Beattie was arrested in April 2023 as part of the probe into how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked for an independence referendum had been used. He was released without charge the same day.

Officers from Police Scotland outside the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell in April 2023. Mr Murrell was later released without charge, pending further enquiries. Picture: PA

He was later asked by journalists if his arrest was the worst thing that had ever happened to him. Mr Beattie replied: “No, I was in Beirut actually when I was under artillery fire. That was worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Times, Mr Beattie faces a selection battle in Midlothian North. Kelly Parry, the leader of Midlothian council, will also contest the seat, while another Midlothian councillor, Stuart McKenzie, is thought to be considering it.