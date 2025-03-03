Europe needs to be more 'hard-headed' to achieve peace in Ukraine, says Scottish MP

‘Europe needs to step up and do an awful lot more on security’

A Scottish MP says Europe needs a “hard-headed approach” when it comes to securing peace in Ukraine.

Stephen Gethins, who is the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, said there were “too many apologists” for Vladimir Putin and Russia. He said the warm words coming from the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was the wrong approach.

The Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP also echoed calls from First Minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn for Donald Trump’s invitation for an unprecedented second state visit to be revoked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron at the meeting of European leaders in London. | Justin Tallis/Press Association

On Sunday European leaders gathered in London’s Lancaster House and drew up a four-step plan for achieving peace in Ukraine. After the meeting, Sir Keir said Europe must do the “heavy lifting”.

The meeting came after angry scenes unfolded in the Oval Office on Friday between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. President Trump accused Mr Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three” before the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday, Mr Gethins said: “We have had a week of warm words from President Macron and the Prime Minister, and that didn’t do President Zelensky any good when it came to Friday.

“I’m wondering if this approach with warm words is wrong.

“We need a hard-headed approach - Europe needs to get its act together and say to the US ‘are you with us or not?’ Because right now defence senators in the US are saying there should be not one penny more for Ukraine to fight this existential battle.

"The problem is not with Ukraine or Europe at this point. There are far too many apologists for Putin right now, so let’s tell Ukrainians they need to make the move when they are the ones fighting this war.”

Mr Gethins, who is also a professor of international relations at St Andrews University, branded Sunday’s meeting of European leaders a “real baby step”, adding “Europe needs to step up and do an awful lot more on security”.

Stephen Gethins MP

He said Russian aggression in Ukraine “threatens us all”, but warned the US had become distant on this ongoing conflict. Mr Gethins said this was “crystallised” on Friday night in the Oval Office.

During his interview, the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP said Europe “doesn’t have much choice” but to come together and back Ukraine, adding: “The question is not can they, it’s they must and how quickly”.

He also reiterated calls for President Trump’s invitation for a second state visit to the UK to be revoked.

When the Prime Minister visited the White House last week, he handed over the invitation from King Charles III, which also includes a visit to Scotland to plan the logistics of the official visit.

Over the weekend, Mr Swinney said the invitation should be revoked as he stressed Mr Trump “is not a steadfast ally”. Mr Flynn said: “Starmer had better get back up off his knees and revoke that offer of a state visit.”

Mr Gethins said on Monday: “If the US is hostile to Ukraine, it should not be welcomed. The administration is hostile to Ukraine - we have seen what Trump has said and how the Republican Party and Vice-President [JD] Vance have reacted.