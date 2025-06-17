'Error' to wipe trans murderer's criminal record is 'isolated incident' - SNP minister

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has spoken about the case of trans prisoner Alex Stewart.

A SNP minister has admitted it was an “error” for a violent trans murderer to have their criminal record wiped - but insists this was an “isolated incident”.

Trans prisoner Alex Stewart, previously known as Alan Baker, is serving a life sentence in HMP Greenock for murdering a father-of-two.

However, over the weekend it was reported the prisoner’s criminal record had been “wiped clean” after a solicitor requested a standard previous convictions disclosure from the Crown Office only to find no convictions were listed.

Justice secretary Angela Constance. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said this error “shouldn’t have occurred” and she has asked Police Scotland to take action.

She said: “Let me be clear - a change of name does not under any circumstance alter a person’s criminal record. Police Scotland has acknowledged an error in one case and acknowledges that shouldn’t have occurred.

“I have received assurances this was an isolated incident and is not reflective of broader practices, but I have asked Police Scotland to take steps to review their procedures.”

Ms Constance said criminal records “cannot and are not rewritten or erased on the basis of gender identity”.

Opposition politicians say Ms Constance’s response showed the SNP was “more interested in upholding their unlawful gender self-ID policy in Scotland’s public bodies than protecting public safety”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher said: “The Alan Baker scandal raises serious questions about how many more transgender prisoners have had their criminal records erased.

“The public will rightly worry that other violent or sexual offenders have been granted a clean slate simply by changing their name and gender.

“SNP ministers must ensure that the data collection processes of Police Scotland and the Crown Office are reassessed, so that victims, women’s groups and the wider public can be confident there will never be a repeat of this incident.

“It’s simply common sense that offenders must not be allowed to escape their criminal past.”