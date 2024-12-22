Labour received Cammy Day sexual harassment allegation two years before Edinburgh suspension

New reports reveal Labour received a complaint of sexual harassment two years before suspending Councillor Cammy Day.

Scottish Labour is alleged to have received a sexual harassment complaint about former Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day two years before he was suspended.

One of Mr Day’s constituents complained in March last year they had received “persistent and unsolicited nude pictures” from the former city leader and accused him of “completely unacceptable behaviour”.

Mr Day was suspended from the Labour Party and forced to resign as council leader earlier this month after it was revealed he had allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to Ukrainian refugees.

Former council leader Cammy Day | supplied

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar maintains he did not know of any allegations against Mr Day until it was reported in The Sunday Mail earlier this month.

However, it has now emerged the party’s former general secretary James Kelly reportedly received a complaint about Mr Day back in March 2023.

The complaint said: “I am writing to you in relation to the Scottish Labour leader at Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day.

“I am a constituent currently represented by Councillor Day. For the past couple of years, Councillor Day has intermittently and proactively messaged me on [a] dating application.

“Despite my refusal to respond, he has often been persistent and on numerous occasions sent unsolicited nude pictures that have made me feel deeply uncomfortable.

Councillor Cammy Day

“The reason why I have now chosen to come forward is that recent media attention on Edinburgh Council’s budget has unfortunately meant that Cammy’s visibility has increased and, with it, so has my own discomfort.

“Having confided in a couple of friends, I have found out that I’m not the only one who has experienced this unwanted behaviour.

“I want to make it clear that I care about the mental health of people in my community and I do not want to cause any harm to Councillor Day’s mental health or wellbeing. But the behaviour is completely unacceptable and below the standard I would expect from an elected politician.”

The person declined to make a formal complaint, adding: “The process is not something I wish to put myself through and I imagine it would be harder for individuals in more serious cases. It places the burden on the victim of harassment to revisit events.

“In my particular case, it refers to Cammy’s persistence in sending unsolicited nude pictures, something he has done to many others over a period of years - and somehow he manages to lead one of the largest councils in Scotland.

“It should not be difficult for the Labour Party to validate the claims or to have a conversation with Cammy about his conduct without putting people through such a process. If that means that the Labour Party will take no action against a perpetrator of sexual harassment, then that’s a decision for the Labour party.”

Labour’s sexual harassment team is reported to have closed the complaint on March 28 last year.

Mr Sarwar has reiterated he had no knowledge of the allegations against Mr Day.

In relation to the 2023 complaint, Mr Sarwar said: “Let me be really clear - we have an independent complaints procedure, so if a complaint is made to the Labour party, the complaint does not come to me and the independent group that looks at complaints does not notify me, as leader, until there is the opening of an investigation.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Press Association

“As soon as evidence was shared with me - as it was by the Sunday Mail earlier this month - of an alleged inappropriate behaviour, then he was suspended the same day.

“I had no notification about any [previous] complaint.”

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Council said: “All matters raised with the chief executive and monitoring officer are being progressed through our established processes in consultation with our independent whistleblowing service Safecall, and, where appropriate, Police Scotland and the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

“Given the ongoing investigations, we can’t comment further at this stage.”

A Labour spokesman added: “The Labour party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”