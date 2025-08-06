Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council bosses in Glasgow and Edinburgh are investigating whether the cities’ flagship 2030 net zero targets remain possible after admitting action is not at the pace required.

In 2019, both cities declared a climate emergency and pledged to become net zero by 2030 - 15 years ahead of the Scotland-wide legal target of 2045.

But with that target just five years away, officials in both cities are drawing up whether that aim remains achievable after an admission that progress will need to "increase the average pace considerably".

In its latest advice to SNP ministers, independent advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), warned the Scottish Government “urgently needs to develop an alternative to the abandoned proposals” to replace gas boilers in homes and foster a “a rapid transition from fossil-fuel heating systems” - a key barrier to Edinburgh and Glasgow reaching net zero.

The CCC also called on ministers to “improve Scotland’s public transport services and active travel infrastructure”, which it warned must be “supported by long-term funding and powers for local councils”.

Despite Scotland’s two biggest cities making bolder net zero pledges than the nation, Edinburgh has only cut emissions by 48 per cent and Glasgow has reduced carbon pollution by 45.7 per cent. Glasgow City Council has forecast that if the current trajectory of progress is maintained, it would only cut emissions by 73.8 per cent by 2030.

In Glasgow, council officials are investigating whether the 2030 target can still be met and have warned that “it is fair to assume that we will need to increase and maintain the annual average pace considerably”.

Labour leader of Edinburgh City Council, Jane Meagher, said setting the 2030 net zero target in 2019 “recognised both the urgency of the challenge and the role we must play as Scotland’s capital city and economic centre”.

She added: “Decarbonising a growing city like Edinburgh continues to be challenging, but we’re making good progress. Despite our population increasing by 16 per cent since 2005, we’ve almost halved city emissions.

“For all that we’ve accomplished, there’s still a long way to go. We’re not yet achieving change at the pace required and there are many factors beyond our control.

“Our net zero by 2030 aim has always been an ambitious target, and it has helped us to mobilise teams across the Council and city partners to address our emissions. Officers will report to our policy and sustainability committee in October looking at ways we can accelerate this transition with our communities and citywide stakeholders.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council, said “very significant progress” has been made towards the 2030 net zero target, but warned that “public and private sector investment is needed”.

She added: “The city now has increasingly detailed plans to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate against the effects of climate change and a better understanding of the funding that will be required to achieve its goals.

"Our net zero route map provides robust evidence for the impact of our actions, and shows us what needs to be done to make Glasgow a net zero city.”

Scottish Conservative net zero and energy spokesperson, Douglas Lumsden, said: “No one believes it is realistic for councils to achieve their net zero targets in the next five years, especially when they have received no effective support from the SNP government.