The winner of the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart by-election for Edinburgh City Council has been announced.

The Liberal Democrats have clinched a surprise victory in the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart by-election, further weakening Labour’s position running the council.

Newly elected councillor Kevin Joseph McKay said he would strive to “make Edinburgh great again” and would look to focus on roads, pavements and active travel at the city chambers.

Liberal Democrat Kevin McKay emerged as victor in the Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart by-election

And following the result confirmed on Friday morning, which came after a close race with the Labour and Green candidates, the council’s Lib Dem leader said an attempt at taking control of the local authority was not out of the question.

Cllr McKay, a retired water scientist, emerged the winner in what turned out to be a close three-horse race. He narrowly squeezed out Labour and the Greens to win in a ward where the Lib Dems had finished fifth at the last council elections in 2022.

Their victory gives the party 14 councillors – more than the 11 of the Labour minority administration, but still behind the SNP, who have 17 councillors.

Asked about launching a power grab for the council, Lib Dems group leader Ed Thornley said: “We had a conversation after the [last by-election]. We will do the same this time.”

The result marks a resounding boost for the Liberal Democrats in the ward, after the party only captured 7.1 per cent of the vote in the 2022 council election.

When it came to counting the votes, Labour received the most first preferences, with the Lib Dems second. Cllr McKay was elected thanks to the transfer of votes from other candidates as they were gradually eliminated under the Single Transferable Vote system.

Following the result, Cllr McKay said: “I am feeling happy. And I want to get started. I’ve been a long time in the community council and I’ve been frustrated by some things that happened in the community council.”

The by-election was called after the sudden death of Labour councillor Val Walker in April.

Party sources across the council almost unanimously said the result would be hard to predict between the five parties in the chambers.

Edinburgh City Chambers.

Cllr McKay, now a pensioner, was formerly a scientist working in water treatment and has lived in Edinburgh for the past 11 years.

Born in Dunfermline, he said he moved around during his youth and spent time in New Zealand during his professional life.

He said he called Ms Walker a friend and they knew each other through their time in the community council.

Cllr McKay was elected after 13 rounds, with Labour candidate Catriona Munro being the last competitor to be eliminated.

Shortly before the win was announced, Liberal Democrat councillors and supporters started screaming and hugging each other in the council canteen.

A few metres away and a few minutes later, council chief executive and returning officer Paul Lawrence announced Mr McKay as the winner of the by-election.

Final turnout

33.1 per cent (6,264 of 18,945 registered electors in ward)

Final first preference votes

Bonnie Prince Bob – Independent: 36

Derrick Emms – Independent: 9

Lukasz Furmaniak – Scottish Libertarian Party: 25

Mark Hooley – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party: 857

Richard Crewe Lucas – Scottish Family Party – 857

Q Manivannan – Scottish Green Party – 1,133

Kevin Joseph McKay – Scottish Liberal Democrats: 1,269

Catriona Munro – Scottish Labour Party: 1,293

Gary Neill – Reform UK: 489

Mark Rowbotham – Independent: 25

Murray Visentin – SNP: 905

Steve Christopher West – Independent: 39