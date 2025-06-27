The UK Government has confirmed it will make major concessions to its benefit reforms after 120 backbenchers threatened to rebel.

Sir Keir Starmer is being accused of “creating a two-tier disability system” after U-turning on his proposals to cut disability benefits.

This now means those who currently receive personal independence payments or the health element of Universal Credit will continue to do so. Instead, the cuts will only hit future claimants.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer | Eddie Mulholland/Press Association

Disability benefits are devolved in Scotland as the adult disability payment, but any cuts at UK level would impact how much cash the Scottish Government gets to pay for this.

The government had hoped the cuts would save the Treasury £5 billion a year by 2030.

However Scottish MPs say this will create a system where young disabled people are left worse off than older disabled people.

Labour backbencher Brian Leishman MP said: “This is not ‘caving in’. This would be a two-tier welfare programme that would still put people into poverty.

“This is not the society we should try to build. I will not support this.”

Stephen Flynn MP, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “Keir Starmer is on the brink of creating a two-tier disability system where the young will be treated worse than the old.

“The message from the Labour Party is clear - if you have an accident that causes a disability, develop a disability over time or if you have a child with a disability you will receive less support than those who have come before you.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. | House of Commons

“I was a perfectly fit and healthy kid when I collapsed at school before spending 18 years on crutches - to think that a child in the same position now would be treated differently than I was, simply to save the Prime Minister’s reputation, is disgusting.

“If these rebels truly care about the cause in the way that they suggest, then they will tell the Prime Minister to think again, again.”

The Scottish Greens have also said it is “astonishing” the Labour government is pushing ahead with “such cruel and inhuman cuts”.

Maggie Chapman MSP said: “We’ve seen over the past 11 months of Starmer in Number 10 that he’s nothing more than a Tory in Labour clothing.

“We must keep up the pressure to ensure that new claimants get what they need, because these reforms will still hurt thousands of disabled people around the country for generations to come.”

This is the third U-turn the Prime Minister has been forced to make in just a month after reversing the government’s decisions on cutting winter fuel payments and on a grooming gangs scandal.

A vote on the new proposals will take place in the House of Commons on Tuesday. UK Care Minister Stephen Kinnock told BBC Breakfast he is confident MPs will now pass the welfare bill.

Citizens Advice Scotland says the U-turn is “nowhere near enough” and the two-tier system it will create is “highly problematic”.

Emma Jackson, a spokesperson for Citizens Advice, said: “It seems the UK Government’s message is you’re okay if you are disabled today, but good luck if you become disabled tomorrow.

“It appears none of the issues that the reforms risk for people in Scotland have been addressed, like guaranteeing the passporting capacity of the adult disability payment. Without this, huge uncertainty exists.”