Economy secretary defends Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at SNP conference

Ms Sturgeon was accused of taking attention away from Humza Yousaf by appearing at the SNP conference

Economy Secretary Neil Gray has defended Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance at the SNP conference, branding her the “foremost politician of her generation”.

Yesterday the former first minister made an appearance at the conference in Aberdeen, where she was bombarded with journalists and from members wanting to take selfies with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was accused of taking attention away from her successor Humza Yousaf with the stunt, something she has denied.

Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at the SNP conference. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t think there is any doubt from what I’ve seen about who is in charge of this conference, and it’s Humza Yousaf.”

Now Mr Gray has defended her actions at conference, but conceded the SNP may still have lost the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election if Ms Sturgeon was still in charge.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Gray said: “Nicola Sturgeon is a party member like any other member, like me or my branch members.

“She is entitled to go along and it was very welcome she came along.

Journalists interviewing Nicola Sturgeon during her appearance at the SNP conference. Image: John Cumming.

“She didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye to the party as leader, or the opportunity to get the farewell I think she deserves.

“She was a standout leader, not just in the SNP and in Scotland, but was the foremost politician of her generation - she was very warmly greeted when she came in, and rightly so.”

Mr Gray was then asked what the SNP’s chances would have been in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election earlier this month had Ms Sturgeon still been in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Shanks from Scottish Labour has now been officially sworn in as an MP after winning the seat with a huge majority, with a swing of over 20 per cent from the SNP to Labour.

Mr Gray said: “It was always going to be a challenging seat for us.

“Labour were always the favourite, and they didn’t deny they were the favourites throughout the campaign, so it was always going to be a challenge.

“But of course we were disappointed because we are the national party of Scotland and we want to win across Scotland.”