Downing Street parties: Nicola Sturgeon says independent inquiry should be launched into Tory blackmail claims

William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said on Thursday he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.

He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, Government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wearing a face covering at Holyrood. Picture: Fraser Bremner/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon called for an inquiry to be launched, while Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross – who has called for the Prime Minister to resign over the Downing Street parties scandal – said he is disappointed in the allegations, but has not experienced any intimidation himself.

Ms Sturgeon told ITV Border as she entered the Holyrood chamber ahead of First Minister’s Questions: “These are gravely serious allegations – intimidation, blackmail and using public money to do it.

“I would suggest that these accusations need to be fully and, crucially, independently investigated.

“With everyday right now, Boris Johnson is tarnishing the office of Prime Minister and I think if he has concerns for the interests of the country, he will go.”

When asked if the allegations surprise her, the First Minister responded: “They shock me.”

Mr Ross, meanwhile, said he has not heard from MP colleagues who claim to have been intimidated, adding: “I’ve refereed Buckie v Deveronvale [and] Wick v Brora, so I don’t think people would try and intimidate me, those games certainly didn’t, and nobody in Government has tried to do that either.”