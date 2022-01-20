William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to "blackmail".

It came as it was reported Sue Gray has found the email from a senior official to PM’s principle private secretary Martin Reynolds warning him the May 20 party should not go ahead.

The email is believed to have been copied to an official in Mr Reynolds’s office and to Mr Johnson’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings, who has accused the Prime Minister of lying over his accounts given around the Downing Street garden party.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Wragg gave a statement on the “intimidation” and “blackmail” some MPs had faced.

He said: “In recent days, a number of Members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister.

“It is, of course, the duty of the Government whip’s office to secure the Government’s business in the House of Commons.

Mr Wragg's comments come the day after Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), where Boris Johnson faced calls to resign from opposition and backbench MPs. (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

“However, it is not their function to breach the ministerial code in threatening to withdraw investments for Members of Parliaments’ constituencies which are funded from the public purse.

“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail," he said at the start of a committee hearing.

"As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police."

Mr Wragg is one of several of Tory MPs to publicly admit to submitting a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady calling for a no-confidence vote.

Speaking as the committee prepared to take evidence from the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay, he said the conduct of the Government whips office threatening to withdraw public funding from MPs' constituencies may have breached the Ministerial Code.

Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner MP claimed the country “deserved better”.

He said: “These are grave and shocking accusations of bullying, blackmail, and misuse of public money and must be investigated thoroughly.

"The idea that areas of our country will be starved of funding because their MPs don't fall into line to prop up this failing Prime Minister is disgusting.

“On the day Labour is setting out plans to deal with the cost of living crisis affecting the whole country, the Tory party continues to descend further into chaos of its own making.”

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael labelled the statement “explosive”.

He said: “We may all have been somewhat dulled to the constant stream of sleaze allegations surrounding this government but the suggestion that funding – from the public purse – is being tampered with to protect the Prime Minister is beyond outrageous.

"The Treasury is not supposed to be Boris Johnson’s slush fund, used to reward cronies and punish the principled.

“The only way to stop this sort of behaviour is for MPs to call it out. It is unacceptable and probably illegal.

"The only way to beat bullies is to stand up to them. We must work together against this Putin-esque abuse of power.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it would be a “contempt” to obstruct MPs in doing their duties by trying to “intimidate” them.

Sir Lindsay told MPs: “Those who work for them are not above the criminal law. The investigation of allegedly criminal conduct is a matter for the police and decisions about prosecution are for the CPS. It will be wrong of me to interfere with such matters.

“While the whipping system is long-established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct members in the discharge of their duty or to attempt to intimidate a member in their parliamentary conduct by threats.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.

“If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”

