Douglas Ross: Ex-Scottish Tories leader accuses Holyrood's Presiding Officer of lying

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Comment
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:28 BST
Douglas Ross is accusing the presiding officer of not being neutral.

Douglas Ross has accused Holyrood’s Presiding Officer of lying in an ongoing dispute between the two.

Last week the former Scottish Conservative leader was ejected from the debating chamber after shouting over First Minister John Swinney, having received numerous warnings about his conduct over the previous weeks.

He then accused Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone of being biased against unionist politicians - something Ms Johnstone denies.

On Tuesday, Mr Ross then tried to raise a point of order with Ms Johnstone six times, saying he had made “several requests” to meet with her to discuss his suspension. He said: “So far, you have refused all requests”.

Ms Johnstone told him to sit down three times. She added: “I have acted in a neutral manner.

“I have addressed the point of order on Thursday and I will not continue to have a dialogue in the chamber about when I am meeting you.”

Mr Ross stood up again and said: “If you are closing down all my attempts to raise this matter and you are refusing to meet me, how can you be acting in a neutral manner and treating all members equally, as you are required to do?”

Ms Johnstone then said she had not received a request to meet with him.

Posting on X, Mr Ross said: [The] parliament’s chief executive has confirmed he discussed my request for a meeting with the presiding officer last Thursday - therefore it’s not true for Alison Johnstone to say she was unaware.

“A member who makes an incorrect statement must correct the record. I believe this also applies to the presiding officer.”

The Scottish Parliament has been approached for comment.

