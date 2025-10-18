Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Labour MP has said that comparing her to Reform is just an attempt to “silence criticism”.

Joani Reid had accused the SNP of turning Glasgow into a “sanctuary” for asylum seekers. This led to Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer and SNP Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken suggesting Ms Reid could be “the first Scottish Labour MP to defect to Reform”.

Joani Reid is the Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven | UK Parliament

Several SNP Glasgow councillors hit out as the East Kilbride and Strathaven MP, as did SNP MSP and former housing minister Paul McLennan.

But Ms Reid said they were dismissing “legitimate concerns” and were trying to suggest that “questioning their handling of the crisis were somehow extremist”.

SNP-run Glasgow City Council is facing a £66 million overspend on homelessness due to a huge increase in refugees applying for temporary accommodation.

Council leader Ms Aitken has blamed the Home Office policy of moving refugees out of asylum hotels once they have leave to remain.

Ms Reid has pointed the finger at Scotland's homelessness laws, which allow people from other parts of the UK to apply for temporary housing in Glasgow.

She told The Scotsman: “Scotland has a proud record of welcoming people fleeing persecution. But the Scottish Government’s decision to scrap local connection rules in 2022 wasn’t driven by compassion or a genuine desire to support asylum seekers. Like so much of what the SNP does, it was about looking virtuous and morally superior.

“Those rules helped manage demand by sharing responsibility across Scotland. Removing them was reckless and the result is a system close to collapse. In Glasgow, homelessness services are at breaking point and both local residents and newly recognised refugees are paying the price. Instead of taking responsibility, the SNP, as usual is now attempting to shift blame to Westminster and shut down debate.

“Anyone raising legitimate concerns is accused of using ‘Reform-style’ language as if questioning their handling of the crisis were somehow extremist. It’s an attempt to silence criticism rather than face it and it’s profoundly unhelpful when what’s needed is honesty, humility, and a serious effort to fix what’s gone wrong.

“I helped set up one of the UK’s most successful refugee programmes. I know that collaboration and careful planning is key to helping people rebuild their lives and integrate into communities. If the Scottish Government truly cared about refugees, they’d be working with others to find solutions not playing political games with people’s lives.”

Ms Reid was part of set Lewisham Borough of Sanctuary while she was a councillor in London.

Earlier this week Ms Reid had said the SNP was “taking the biscuit” after its SNP leader Stephen Flynn blamed the UK Home Office for “letting down” Glasgow City Council.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said: “If Joani Reid wants to stop being compared to Reform then she must first stop parroting Reform’s positions.

“Refugees and people seeking asylum are not to blame for a broken, challenging housing system - successive governments failing to invest in affordable homes and prioritising profit rather than people - dating all the way back to the days of Thatcher - are responsible.

“The narrative from Joani Reid here shows that compassion and care for marginalised groups across our country is in short supply within the Labour Party.”