US president Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a second state visit.

He landed at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

The US president told reporters on landing that he “loves” the UK.

“I have a lot of things here that warm my heart,” he said. “I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”

The American leader is being feted with a stay in Windsor Castle, where he will be hosted by the King and treated to a ceremonial welcome today, and later a lavish state banquet.

Security will be paramount, with Mr Trump confined to the private Windsor estate on the first full day, before heading to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers tomorrow.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role in entertaining the president, who is known for his love of the royal family, and Ms Trump.

William and Kate will meet the American couple in the grounds of the Windsor estate this morning.