Donald Trump RECAP: US President meets King Charles, royals at Windsor in UK state visit
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived in the UK for an unprecedented second state visit.
The pair spent the night at Winfield House, the US ambassador to the UK’s official residence in London, and travelled to Windsor Castle on Marine One.
READ MORE: Donald Trump: What is the US president doing during his UK state visit? King Charles, Keir Starmer, protests
Mr Trump was greeted at Windsor Estate by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who escorted the US president and the first lady to Victoria House where they met King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The group travelled by carriages in a royal procession to Windsor Castle and were given a military guard of honour.
A state banquet will be held in the castle this evening, and on Thursday the US president will travel to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s countryside residence in Buckinghamshire, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Sir Keir Starmer and a press conference.
US president Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a second state visit.
He landed at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night alongside First Lady Melania Trump.
The US president told reporters on landing that he “loves” the UK.
“I have a lot of things here that warm my heart,” he said. “I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”
The American leader is being feted with a stay in Windsor Castle, where he will be hosted by the King and treated to a ceremonial welcome today, and later a lavish state banquet.
Security will be paramount, with Mr Trump confined to the private Windsor estate on the first full day, before heading to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers tomorrow.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role in entertaining the president, who is known for his love of the royal family, and Ms Trump.
William and Kate will meet the American couple in the grounds of the Windsor estate this morning.
The Queen – who spent Tuesday afternoon resting at Windsor Castle, having pulled out of attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday after suffering from acute sinusitis – is said to be hopeful she will recover in time to attend the busy run of royal events including the glittering banquet.
If you're not sure of Donald Trump's movements....
...while he’s here, our Westminster Correspondent Andrew Quinn has pulled together a handy explainer on just what is planned for today and tomorrow.
You can read his full explainer here.
The Trumps make their grand entrance
Donald and Melania Trump soon after disembarking from Air Force One at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night.
It is going to be “a very big day” - the words of US President Donald Trump as he touches down in London.
Mr Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump spent the night in Winfield House on the outskirts of Regent’s Park in London.
There is a packed schedule for the US president today, starting off with being greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor Estate later this morning.
He will then meet the King and Queen before doing a carriage procession from the estate to the castle where they will have lunch in the state dining room and visit the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Trump will then be joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife for the beating the retreat ceremony, and there are plans for a flypast from the Red Arrows and the US F-35 jets.
This evening there will be a grand state banquet in the castle’s St George’s Hall, where both the king and Mr Trump will make speeches.
This is an unprecedented visit - second term presidents are not normally given an official state visit to the UK. However, when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with Donald Trump shortly after he was elected, he extended a personal invitation from King Charles III.
Mr Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump met the late Queen Elizabeth II during his first state visit back in 2019.
During that visit, Mr Trump was greeted by the queen and attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. They also spent time with the now King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Clarence House.
It will be a change of scene for the president this time around, as today’s schedule is focused around Windsor Castle rather than Buckingham Palace.
A lot of this state visit will happen behind closed doors with few opportunities for a public sighting of the US president.
That’s perhaps a good thing for Donald Trump, as there are already protestors in Windsor waving anti-Trump placards.
There is a big security operation in place regardless.
There will be a notable absence from today’s pageantry - Prince Andrew has been carefully airbrushed out of the state visit.
Prince Andrew was one of the most visible royals during Donald Trump’s previous state visit in 2019, where he escorted the president for two of the three days. Prince Andrew is of course an old acquaintance of Mr Trump.
However in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew will be nowhere to be seen and has not been invited to the state banquet (despite the fact he lives in Windsor).
The other working royals will be kept busy though. Queen Camilla is due to show First Lady Melania Trump an elaborate dolls’ house built over a century ago. The Prince and Princess of Wales will give the official welcome at the Windsor Estate, and tomorrow the Princess of Wales will accompany Mrs Trump to a Scouts’ nature project.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was at Standsted Airport last night to officially greet US President Donald Trump from Air Force One.
The president and his wife were then escorted for the rest of the evening by US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens. The former investment banker donated millions to Mr Trump’s re-election campaign and federal campaign finance data also shows he donated to Republican groups and US Senate candidates.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in the UK until Thursday evening.
Tomorrow the pair will leave Windsor Castle in the morning and head to Chequers, the Prime Minister’s countryside retreat, where he will meet Sir Keir Starmer and his wife with a bagpipe guard of honour.
The two will then hold a bilateral meeting and host a reception with business leaders, before having lunch together and hosting a joint press conference.
There were previous suggestions Mr Trump could address MPs at parliament, but that would mean recalling MPs from the current parliamentary recess. Mr Trump said there was no need to bring MPs back to Westminster and said “let them have a good time”.
For the fashion conscious among us - First Lady Melania Trump was sporting a luxury British brand as she exited Air Force One at Standsted Airport last night.
The floor length trench coat was made by Burberry - you can see the iconic tartan lining visible underneath in some of the photographs.
She completed the look with black sunglasses and boots - could we see more British fashion brands during the two-day state visit?
Four people were arrested after images of Donald Trump with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle.
The images appeared on the side of the castle on Tuesday night to coincide with Mr Trump touching down at Standsted Airport.
Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker from Thames Valley Police said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.”
The four were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. Those arrested include a 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old from London, and a 37-year-old from Kent.
The Stop Trump Coalition, made up of over 50 unions and charities, are planning to stage a national demonstration against the state visit this afternoon.
The group is due to gather in Portland Place in London at 2pm, where they will then march to Parliament Square. A rally will then be held there at 5pm.
Those taking part in the rally say they want to “fight against the British government and political elite when it tries to appease” Donald Trump’s policies and promote “an alternative, democratic vision of the world based on peace, social justice and international cooperation".
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn MP, leader of the UK Greens Zack Polanski and the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Ben Jamal are all due to speak at the protest.
Uniformed police have been spotted in Windsor this morning and Thames Valley Police are handing out leaflets to locals and tourists alike about road closures and security checks.
We are currently waiting for Donald Trump to leave Winfield House in London to head to Windsor Castle to begin the day’s festivities.
Winfield House is next to Regent Park in London and is the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK - it has been a diplomatic hub for the US overseas for decades but is also known for its lavish parties over the years.
When he does arrive at the Windsor Estate, he will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being taken to the castle to meet King Charles III.
The BBC is reporting that Queen Camilla is due to fully take part in the two-state visit.
She had to miss the funeral of the Duchess of Kent as she was ill with acute sinusitis. However, reports suggest she has recovered well and intends to greet the US President and his wife alongside King Charles III and take part in the carriage parade.
The carriages will be covered over due to the rain.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been spotted at Windsor Castle ahead of Donald and Melania Trump’s arrival.
He has arrived in the UK directly from talks in Jerusalem. The BBC is now reporting that Mr Trump may have left Winfield on Marine One, the president’s official helicopter.
The Royal Navy Ceremonial Guard are already lining up outside Windsor Castle in preparation.
Amnesty International has put out a statement calling on the public to join the anti-Trump protests in London this afternoon.
The Stop Trump Coalition is due to leave Portland Place at 2pm and travel to Parliament Square, where they will have a rally at 5pm - several politicians including Jeremy Corbyn MP are due to speak.
Kerry Moscogiuri, director of communications at Amnesty International UK, said: “As President Trump enjoys his state banquet, children are being starved in Gaza in a US-backed genocide,
“Communities of colour in the US are terrorised by masked ICE agents, survivors of sexual violence, including children, face being criminalised for getting an abortion, and polarisation emanates from the White House at every opportunity.
“We’ve watched in despair as rights and freedoms have been stripped away across the US, but here too our protest rights are eroded, millions go without adequate access to food or housing, safe routes for those seeking asylum are shutdown, and our government is doing nothing meaningful to prevent and punish Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
“With racist bullies feeling empowered to abuse people in our streets, the grim and nihilistic politics of Trump could be on its way here.”
The Scottish Greens have urged First Minister John Swinney to boycott the state banquet that will be held at Windsor Castle in Donald Trump’s honour this evening.
Northern Irish First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan have both confirmed they will not be attending.
Party co-leader Ross Greer said: “Donald Trump is one of the most dishonest, disgraced and dishonourable people in the world.
“He has bragged about abusing women, stirred up racist hatred and betrayed our Ukrainian allies. He is the last person on Earth who deserves a banquet in their honour.
“The photos taken at this dinner will tell the story of a British political class grovelling to a thin skinned fascist, a man inflicting state violence against migrant families in the US and arming Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.
“The First Minister doesn’t support any of these policies. He has also spoken powerfully about the need for men to stand up against other men who commit the kind of acts against women that Trump has personally bragged about. Even at this late hour I urge him to think about the message his attendance would send and to follow the example set by Michelle O’Neill by boycotting this shameful dinner.”
Mr Greer added: “John Swinney certainly would not go to dinner with Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu, and there is no moral distinction between those men and Trump.
“You don’t defeat the far right by dining with them in a grand palace. You do it by taking them on, exposing their lies and making our economy far less reliant on theirs. The best thing we can do to support Scottish businesses currently exporting to the US is a relentless focus on diversifying into less risky markets.
“There is no way that we can reliably protect our access to the US economy when it is controlled by an erratic fascist whose position on tariffs is based on what he heard on Fox News that morning.”
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have just landed at Windsor Castle in Marine One.
They have been greeted off the helicopter by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
