With the dust beginning to settle on the US midterm elections, all eyes turn to 2024, with Joe Biden’s Democrats performing above expectations, and a predicted “red wave” from Republicans failing to come to fruition.

Some key states rejected the mantra of some Donald Trump supporting Republicans – with candidates backed by the former president losing out in key races, and election deniers often falling short.

Pressure has mounted on Donald Trump following the election defeat for some Trump-backed candidates and election deniers, as well as the surge of Ron DeSantis who comfortably won Florida in a victory that has led to speculation that he may be the X factor that could lead to a Republican victory.

While some Trump backed individuals were elected, the failure of high profile candidates had many asking questions of the former president.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

With speculation around his 2024 bid, Donald Trump confirmed that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s everything you need to know.

The announcement from the former president is attracting global attention, with 250 cameras requesting access to the event.

Trump is expected to begin his announcement at 2am in the UK – 9pm EST on November 15. Major news networks such as CNN, ABC and CBS are expected to be covering the event. YouTube will also have numerous streams of the event which will be held at Mar-a-Lago.

Is Donald Trump running for president?

While there has been no confirmation that Donald Trump is running for president in 2024, all suggestions seem to indicate that the announcement on November 15 will be the start of his presidential campaign.

Some have speculated that the failure of some Trump-backed Republicans in the midterms may have dampened the demand for the former president to once again run for office following defeat in 2020, however, Jason Miller, a long time adviser to Trump, told Steve Bannon “President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement”

How to watch Donald Trump announcement?

