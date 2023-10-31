The former chief adviser to Boris Johnson was scathing about his former colleagues.

Dominic Cummings has appeared before the Covid Inquiry and appeared to throw numerous colleagues under the bus.

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser was scathing about his old colleague, and deeply critical of ministers, Government departments, and the handling of the pandemic as a whole.

Mr Cummings made a series of criticisms about the former Prime Minister during the appearance, while his emails and Whatsapp messages were also read out.

Dominic Cummings arrives to give a statement to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London.

Here are the key comments and claims made during an extraordinary evidence session.

Bad language

A series of Whatapps from his time in Government were read out, where he called ministers “useless f***pigs, morons, and c***s”.

Mr Cummings denied his language contributed to any failings, but apologised for it regardless.

He said: "I think I was reflecting a widespread view amongst competent people at the centre of power at the time about the calibre of a lot of senior people who were dealing with this crisis extremely badly.”

Wrong people at the Cabinet Office

Mr Cummings claimed the Cabinet Office had made it very difficult for Downing Street to know what was happening at the beginning of the pandemic, and there were a lot of people “in the wrong job”.

He said: “The Cabinet Office over a long period of time has accumulated more and more power, formal and informal.

“It’s become incredibly bloated. It’s acquired huge numbers of people, huge numbers of teams. And particularly on the whole, the sort of deep state, national security side, crisis management, has become in all sorts of ways extremely opaque and effectively completely invisible to any political figure, including the prime minister.

“So it was extremely difficult to know in Number 10 who exactly in the Cabinet Office was doing what, whose responsibility it was, who were we supposed to talk to to get action and that was critical, particularly in the first couple of months (of the pandemic).”

The “Trolley” nickname

The inquiry heard everyone called Mr Johnson a “trolley” down to his constant changes of direction.

So chaotic was the former Prime Minister’s decision making, Mr Cummings claimed he was forced to call post-meeting interventions to undermine his advice “pop-ins”.

Mr Cummings told the inquiry: “Pop-ins are what people in the private office referred to when the prime minister would make a decision about something.

“Some elements of the system, often the Cabinet Office would not like what had been agreed.

“And in the best Sir Humphrey Yes Minister style, they would wait for me and other people to not be around the prime minister and they would pop in to see the prime minister and say: ‘Dear Prime Minister, I think that this decision really wasn’t the best idea, very brave prime minister. Perhaps you should trolley on it’.”

Missing Cobra meetings

Mr Johnson was accused of not being “enormously keen” on Cobra, and would regularly try to skip the emergency meetings over Covid.Asked by inquiry lead counsel Hugo Keith KC whether Mr Johnson was averse to attending the meeting because of its physical location, Mr Cummings said: “It’s hard to say. I mean, he certainly preferred to be in his study and he didn’t like going to Cobra.”

Making Michael Gove deal with the devolved administrations

Mr Johnson could not be trusted to deal with the devolved administrations (DAs) in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as he couldn’t be trusted to organise anything, Mr Cummings claimed.He explained meetings to “figure out the truth” would be far better with Michael Gove in charge, as he was far more capable of dealing with multiple issues, and could deal with them “ten times better”.

Mr Cummings said: “I thought it preferable to have the Prime Minister actually focused on the impending catastrophe that we faced on that day. Generally speaking, him talking to the DAs did not advance any cause.”