SNP’s usual hostility towards the Conservatives may have played a part in their lack of candour

WhatsApp messages from Dominic Cummings to Boris Johnson – sent as Covid arrived and now released by the Covid Inquiry – appear to show the then political aide giving instructions to the then Prime Minister to exclude the Scottish Government and other devolved administrations from high-level discussions.

On March 12, 2020, Cummings told Johnson: “You need to chair daily meetings in the Cabinet room – not Cobra – on this from tomorrow. I’m going to tell the system this. NOT with the DAs [devolved administrations] on the f***ign [sic] phone all the time either so people can’t tell you the truth.”

A Scottish Government source said this “jaw-dropping admission” suggested they had been misled and wondered about its effects on their actions. At the time, both governments were considering measures like a lockdown.