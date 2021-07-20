Dominic Cummings claims he discussed ousting Boris Johnson after 2019 election win

Dominic Cummings on the day he left Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser told the BBC he held discussions about trying to force out the Prime Minister just days after the result.

In his first TV interview, Mr Cummings also claimed he still believed in Brexit, but admitted it was “reasonable” for others to label it a mistake.

He said: “Before even mid-January we were having meetings in Number 10 saying it’s clear that Carrie wants rid of all of us.

"At that point we were already saying by the summer either we’ll all have gone from here or we’ll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as Prime Minister.

“He doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t know how to be Prime Minister and we only got him in there because we had to solve a certain problem not because he was the right person to be running the country.”

The former adviser said there was a problem because the Prime Minister’s partner’s attitude changed, and placed the blame on Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie.

He continued: “Carrie’s view was and is the Prime Minister doesn’t have a plan and he doesn’t know how Whitehall works, someone is going to settle the agenda, it can either be the civil service or it can be Dominic and the Vote Leave team or it can be me.

"In 2019 her view was better that it’s Dominic and the Vote Leave team than the civil service because that’s the route to winning and staying in Number 10.

"As soon as the election was won her view was why should it be Dominic and the Vote Leave team? Why shouldn’t it be me that’s pulling the strings?”

“The situation we found ourselves in is that within days we were in a situation where the Prime Minister’s girlfriend is trying to get rid of us and appoint complete clowns to certain key jobs.”

The former Vote Leave mastermind also claimed anyone sure about Brexit “has got a screw loose”.

He explained: “I think one of the reasons why we won is precisely, in Vote Leave we didn’t think that we’re definitely right and Remainers are all idiots or traitors or anything else.

"We never thought like that in, then and still don’t and I don’t know. I think it’s perfectly reasonable to say Brexit was a mistake and the little, the history will, will, will prove that, of course it’s reasonable for some people to, to think that.

“But questions like is Brexit a good idea? No-one on earth knows if that’s, what the answer to that is. I think that obviously I think Brexit was a good thing."

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “Since the start of the pandemic, the Prime Minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.

"The government he leads has delivered the fastest vaccination rollout in Europe, saved millions of jobs through the furlough scheme and prevented the NHS from being overwhelmed through three national lockdowns.

“Political appointments are entirely made by the Prime Minister.”