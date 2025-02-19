'Disappointing' blow for Scottish Tories as another councillor defects to Reform

Party leader Russell Findlay called the news ‘disappointing’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Conservatives have suffered a further blow as another councillor defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Renfrewshire councillor Alec Leishman will become the party’s sixth councillor north of the Border. It follows the high-profile defection of Thomas Kerr, a former Tory group leader on Glasgow City Council, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, who represents the West Scotland region, including Renfrewshire, said the latest announcement was “disappointing”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | PA

He added: “What has been shown in recent by-elections and indeed in the previous general election, is any vote in Scotland for Reform is only going to benefit the SNP.”

Cllr Leishman was elected to Renfrewshire Council in 2022, and represents the Erskine and Inchinnan ward. He has sat on both the education and housing committees on the council.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Scotland’s fastest growing political movement, Reform UK, as its newest councillor representing Erskine and Inchinnan ward on Renfrewshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland badly needs change. The SNP have failed our country with their narrow-minded obsession with independence. But both Labour and the Conservatives have enabled them in their policy support in Holyrood.

“From net zero madness to woke gender ideology and policing free speech, the Holyrood bubble is proving how completely detached it is from Scotland’s communities.

“Reform UK are the new kids on the block, but have an energised membership with real vision and leadership needed to break the endless cycle of decline that our country faces.

“I look forward to playing my role in creating a better Scotland were hard work pays, taxes are lower, schools are thriving, and local councils are once again at the heart of our community. Scotland is broken. Scotland needs Reform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Reform UK spokesman said: “We are delighted to welcome Cllr Leishman to the party and to our team of hard-working councillors across Scotland. His hard work and commitment to his local community are well known and we are excited to have his energy and enthusiasm within Reform.”