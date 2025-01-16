Senior Scottish Tory councillor defects to Nigel Farage's Reform UK

Thomas Kerr said Reform ‘represents the change our communities need’

The leader of the Scottish Conservative group on Glasgow City Council has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Thomas Kerr, who represents the Shettleston ward, said Reform “represents the change that our communities need”.

The move will come as a major blow to Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, who recently warned voting Reform will only benefit the SNP.

A poll earlier this week showed Mr Farage’s party on course to pick up as many as 15 seats in Holyrood.

Mr Findlay called the news “very disappointing”, but added: “My focus remains on holding this completely rotten SNP Government to account.”

He refused to be drawn on whether he had spoken to other Tory politicians considering defection.

“I can’t control what people may or may not decide to do, but this is hypothetical,” he told journalists. “My job is to set out why we are confident in the message that we have and the job that we’ve got to do.”

Reform said the announcement was a “major victory” for the party, adding Mr Kerr “brings not only his deep connection to the Shettleston community, but also a personal and compelling story of overcoming adversity”.

A profile on the Scottish Tory website says Mr Kerr first joined the party at the age of 14. He stood for the Tories in both the 2016 and 2021 Holyrood elections, as well as in the general elections in 2017, 2019 and 2024.

He had been the leader of the Tory group on the council since 2019, but following the last local election was one of only two Tory councillors. A Reform source said conversations are ongoing with other councillors across Scotland about defecting.

Mr Kerr said: "Joining Reform UK is a significant moment for me. My personal experiences with addiction, having lost my father to it and watched my mother recover, have deeply shaped my vision for the future.

“I am determined to ensure that every person in Scotland who is struggling with addiction has access to the recovery services they need to rebuild their lives.

“Reform UK represents the change that our communities desperately need, and I am excited to continue working for Shettleston as part of this new and dynamic party."

Reform said Mr Kerr was the fifth councillor to join the party in Scotland.

It said: “His leadership on Glasgow City Council, where he has served since 2017, has seen him take on significant projects aimed at tackling local issues, including housing, education, and support for vulnerable communities.

“Thomas was also the Conservative by-election candidate in Rutherglen, where his focus on local priorities resonated with many voters.”

Reform UK Scotland organiser Martyn Greene said: "It is especially rewarding to welcome someone as passionate and driven as Thomas to Reform.

“His commitment to his community is well known, and his personal journey with addiction recovery gives him a unique understanding of the challenges facing many families across Scotland.

“We are confident that his experience will help shape a future where recovery is at the heart of our policies."